Jul 25, 2024 / 10:45AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 25, 2024 / 10:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marc Dunoyer
AstraZeneca PLC - CEO of Alexion & Chief Strategy Officer
* Pascal Soriot
AstraZeneca PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Sharon Barr
AstraZeneca PLC - Executive Vice President - BioPharmaceuticals R&D
* Aradhana Sarin
AstraZeneca PLC - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
* Ruud Dobber
AstraZeneca PLC - Executive Vice-President of BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
* Mark Douglas Purcell
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
* James Daniel Gordon
JPMorgan Chase & Co - Analyst
* Sachin Jain
BofA Securities - Analyst
* Timothy Minton Anderson
Wolfe Research - Analyst
* Peter Welford
Jefferies LLC - Analyst
=====================
Editor
(audio in progress)
Q2 2024 AstraZeneca PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 10:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...