Q2 2024 TransUnion Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day. And welcome to the TransUnion second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Bardi, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Greg Bardi - TransUnion - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good morning. And thank you for attending today. Joining me on the call are Chris Cartwright, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Cello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We posted our earnings release and slides to accompany this call on the TransUnion Investor Relations website this morning, and they can also be found in the current report on Form 8-K that we filed this morning. Our earnings release and the accompanying slides include various schedules, which contain more detailed information about revenue, operating expenses, and other items, as well as certain non-GAAP disclosures and financial measures along with the corresponding reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their