Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Woori Financial Group Inc (WF, Financial) recorded a net income of KRW1.7554 trillion in the first half of 2024, up 14.1% compared to the same period last year.

The Group's ROE rose to 10.8% due to improved profit generation and stable cost management.

Net operating revenue in the first half of 2024 increased by 5.1% year-on-year, reaching KRW5.28 trillion.

The CI ratio fell below 40% for the first time since the establishment of the holding company, indicating effective cost optimization.

The Group's CET1 ratio improved by 9 basis points from the previous quarter, reaching 12.04%, driven by solid profit generation and proactive risk-weighted asset management.

Negative Points

Credit cost for the first half of 2024 was KRW775.7 billion, with a quarterly increase of 11.6% from the previous quarter.

The bank's NIM for Q2 was 1.47%, down 3 basis points from the previous quarter.

The Group's NPL ratio slightly increased to 0.56%, reflecting a rise in delinquency of non-bank subsidiaries.

Despite efforts to manage costs, the Group's SG&A expense increased slightly by 2.1% from the previous year.

The decline in market interest rates and intensified competition in corporate loans squeezed lending margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the significant increase in net income for the first half of 2024?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) The Group recorded a net income of KRW1.7554 trillion, up 14.1% compared to the same period last year. This was driven by improved profit generation, stable cost management, and a significant increase in non-interest income. Despite additional credit cost provisions for real estate PF, net income for Q2 was KRW931.4 billion, surpassing market consensus and achieving the highest quarterly performance ever.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the growth in net operating revenue?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) Net operating revenue in the first half of 2024 was KRW5.28 trillion, up 5.1% year-on-year. This growth is attributed to strong interest income driven by growth in prime corporate loans and margin improvements, as well as a significant increase in non-interest income from core fees across banking and non-banking subsidiaries.

Q: How is Woori Financial Group managing its credit costs?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) For the first half of 2024, the Group's credit cost was KRW775.7 billion, down 5.2% year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, it increased by 11.6% from the previous quarter, reaching KRW409.1 billion. Despite one-off factors such as additional provisioning due to the revaluation of real estate PF, our credit cost remains stable and well managed within our financial plan.

Q: Can you elaborate on the Group's capital adequacy and CET1 ratio?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) As of June 2024, the Group's CET1 ratio was 12.04%, a 9 basis points improvement from the previous quarter. This was driven by solid profit generation, prudent asset growth, and proactive risk-weighted asset management. We aim to achieve a CET1 ratio of 12.5% by early 2025.

Q: What are the Group's plans for shareholder returns?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of KRW181 per share. Our mid to long-term TSR target is set at 50%. We have refined our shareholder return policy based on CET1 ratio, aiming for a shareholder return of 40% if the CET1 ratio exceeds 12.5%. This includes a balanced approach to cash dividends and share buybacks.

Q: How does Woori Financial Group plan to enhance its business portfolio?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) Expanding the non-bank portfolio via M&A is essential. Since 2019, we have added Woori Financial Capital, Asset Trust, and F&I. Woori Investment Securities is set to launch in August 2024. We are also considering adding an insurance arm. We will pursue M&A opportunities that can boost ROE by generating Group synergy.

Q: What measures are being taken to manage costs effectively?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) For the first half of 2024, the Group's SG&A expense was KRW2.1 trillion, up slightly by 2.1% from the previous year. The CI ratio came in at 39.9%, falling below 40% for the first time since the Group's inception. We will continue to enhance cost management through channel optimization, advanced IT operations, and reducing unnecessary operating expenses.

Q: What are the Group's strategies for maintaining asset growth and loan status?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) As of June 2024, total bank loans amounted to KRW324 trillion, marking a 2.5% increase from March. Corporate loans grew by 4.3% to KRW183 trillion, driven by strong demand from large corporations and SMEs. Retail loans grew by 0.6% to KRW137 trillion. We will maintain growth focus on corporate finance while considering capital ratios.

Q: How is Woori Financial Group addressing the anticipated interest rate cuts?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) With the Bank of Korea likely to cut rates in the second half, we will actively counter margin declines by achieving growth in line with our initial targets. We will increase core deposits and strengthen ALM to defend margins and ensure stable funding sources.

Q: What are the Group's plans for enhancing corporate value?

A: (Lee Sung-Wook, CFO) We aim to achieve 9% ROE in 2024 and a sustainable double-digit ROE in the mid to long term. We will work to outperform market expectations by strengthening core competency and generating Group synergies. We will also pursue RORWA-based growth, cost optimization, and pre-emptive risk management.

