Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong International Growth and Margin Expansion Amid Mixed US Performance

Key takeaways include robust international sales, significant operating margin expansion, and challenges in the US coffee segment.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Constant Currency Net Sales Growth: 3.4% in Q2.
  • EPS Growth: 7% versus prior year.
  • Operating Margin Expansion: Strong expansion driven by productivity savings and cost discipline.
  • US Refreshment Beverages Revenue Growth: 2.3% in Q2.
  • US Coffee Net Sales Decline: 2.1% in Q2.
  • International Segment Net Sales Growth: 15.5% on a reported basis and 14.7% in constant currency.
  • Free Cash Flow: $543 million in Q2.
  • Gross Margin Expansion: 130 basis points versus prior year.
  • SG&A Leverage: Approximately 30 basis points in Q2.
  • US Coffee Volume Mix Growth: 0.8% in Q2.
  • US Coffee Net Pricing Decline: 2.9% in Q2.
  • International Segment Volume Mix Growth: 10.4% in Q2.
  • International Segment Operating Income Growth: 30.2% in constant currency terms.
  • Brewer Shipments Growth: 2.1% in Q2.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP, Financial) delivered healthy second quarter performance with a 3.4% constant currency net sales growth.
  • The company achieved strong operating margin expansion and 7% EPS growth versus the prior year.
  • Innovations such as Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and Canada Dry Fruit Splash are driving improved share trends.
  • New partnerships with brands like Electrolit and La Colombe are expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth in the second half of the year.
  • International segment showed impressive performance with double-digit constant currency growth in both top and bottom lines.

Negative Points

  • The operating environment remains uneven with mixed consumer behavior, particularly among low and middle-income consumers.
  • US coffee segment experienced a 2.1% decline in net sales, with ongoing muted performance expected for the rest of the year.
  • Still beverages and energy categories are facing more pronounced macroeconomic impacts, leading to softer category growth rates.
  • Green coffee prices are rising, creating a headwind for the second half of the year.
  • The promotional environment in the single-serve coffee category is at odds with significant green coffee inflation, posing challenges for pricing strategy.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you give us a perspective on the current operating conditions and category dynamics compared to the start of the year?
A: Tim Cofer, CEO: The operating environment remains uneven with resilient demand from higher-income consumers and value-seeking behavior among low and middle-income consumers. CSDs are highly resilient, offering value to consumers, and outperforming expectations. However, still beverages and energy drinks, which skew towards single bottle purchases in C-stores, are under more pressure.

Q: Can you provide more color on the expected acceleration in organic sales for the back half of the year?
A: Tim Cofer, CEO: We have good visibility to stronger top-line growth in the back half, driven largely by factors within our control such as partnerships and innovation. Key contributors include Electrolit, Black Rifle, and La Colombe, along with innovations like Creamy Coconut, Canada Dry Fruit Splash, and Bai WonderWater restage.

Q: How are rising green coffee prices impacting your pricing strategy in coffee?
A: Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, CFO: Rising green coffee prices are factored into our guidance. We are focused on high-quality activity to drive category growth and are monitoring the situation closely. Our intent is to responsibly manage price gaps while protecting our ability to fund high-quality investments.

Q: Where do you stand on price gaps and the rollout of smaller packages for affordability in coffee?
A: Tim Cofer, CEO: We feel good about our price gaps, which are more in line with historic levels. The rollout of smaller packages, such as downsizing 12-count to 10-count in food channels and 100-count to 80-count in club channels, is progressing well and has been well-received by consumers.

Q: Can you provide more details on the international business and its growth potential?
A: Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, CFO: Our international segment continues to perform strongly, driven by category growth and share gains in markets like Mexico and Canada. We are investing in route-to-market and cooler placements in Mexico and seeing strong execution in Canada. We are also exploring both organic and inorganic strategies to unlock further growth potential.

Q: What are your expectations for the US coffee segment in the second half of the year?
A: Tim Cofer, CEO: We expect the US coffee segment to show sequential improvement in pod shipment trends in the second half, particularly in Q4. This will be driven by progress in owned and licensed brands, innovation, and initiatives in affordability, premiumization, and cold coffee.

Q: How do you view the energy drink category and its recent slowdown?
A: Tim Cofer, CEO: Despite a recent slowdown, energy drinks remain a highly attractive category with consistently faster volume growth than other major beverage categories. We are excited about our position with C4, which grew about 30% in Q2 and has significant growth potential.

Q: What are the key drivers for the expected improvement in US refreshment beverages in the back half of the year?
A: Tim Cofer, CEO: The improvement will be driven by both the base business and new partnerships. Key contributors include Electrolit, La Colombe, and C4. We expect these partnerships to add about 200 basis points to total company net sales for the full year.

