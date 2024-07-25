Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Honeywell International Inc (HON, Financial) exceeded the high end of its adjusted earnings per share guidance and achieved the high end of its organic sales guidance ranges.

Three out of four strategic business groups contributed positive growth for the quarter, with sequential improvement in growth rate from all four.

Order rates were healthy across Honeywell International Inc (HON), supporting expectations of further organic growth acceleration into the back half of the year.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) is adding attractive new assets to its technology portfolio, which will enable further value creation for customers and shareholders.

The company made significant progress on its capital deployment strategy, allocating $6.4 billion to M&A, dividends, share repurchases, and capital expenditures.

Negative Points

Short-cycle businesses are showing varying signs of sequential progress, with some not accelerating as much as hoped.

Segment margin contracted by 10 basis points to 23%, with mix pressures in three out of four business groups.

The company is facing mix headwinds within its businesses, particularly in aerospace and building automation, leading to margin contraction.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) expects overall segment margin to be flat to down 20 basis points year over year, indicating potential profitability challenges.

The integration of recent acquisitions is expected to incur meaningful costs in the short term, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us parse out the moving parts here, particularly regarding below-the-line costs and the impact of acquisitions on segment profit?

A: The thematic changes include higher below-the-line costs due to interest and acquisition-related expenses. The organic growth remains strong, but the mix has shifted more towards long-cycle businesses, impacting margins. The reduction in EPS guidance by $0.15 at the midpoint is about two-thirds due to core business performance and one-third due to M&A net of interest costs. (Gregory Lewis, CFO)

Q: What is the profit contribution from the new acquisitions relative to earlier expectations?

A: The reduction in EPS guidance is about $0.15 at the midpoint, with two-thirds from the core business and one-third from M&A, inclusive of interest costs. (Gregory Lewis, CFO)

Q: How do you view the book-to-bill ratios and their implications for future growth?

A: The strong book-to-bill ratios, particularly in building automation, industrial automation, and energy and sustainability solutions, support our confidence in revenue growth for the second half of the year. The backlog has increased to $32 billion, up 5%, providing a solid foundation for future performance. (Vimal Kapur, CEO)

Q: Are there any significant changes in key regions, notably China and the Middle East?

A: Honeywell continues to perform well in China, driven by aerospace and energy businesses, despite broader economic challenges. The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE, shows strong momentum. Europe is also recovering, with positive revenue progression in the first half of the year. (Vimal Kapur, CEO)

Q: How are you approaching the integration of recent acquisitions and their potential revenue synergies?

A: All recent acquisitions are accretive to Honeywell's baseline growth rate, with significant synergies expected. For example, the Air Products LNG business will enhance our LNG penetration, and the Carrier acquisition will help us expand globally. These synergies will contribute to our earnings story in the coming years. (Vimal Kapur, CEO)

Q: How do you view the impact of macroeconomic factors and elections on your business?

A: While macroeconomic factors and elections are realities we must navigate, we are well-prepared for various scenarios. We remain vigilant in our cybersecurity strategy and are prepared for potential impacts from upcoming elections. (Vimal Kapur, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected performance of aerospace, particularly commercial OE and defense segments?

A: Aerospace is expected to grow strongly, with commercial OE projected to increase by around 20%, aftermarket by mid-teens, and defense and space by double digits. The mix within aerospace will cause some quarterly variability in margins, but overall performance remains robust. (Vimal Kapur, CEO; Gregory Lewis, CFO)

Q: How are you managing pricing and raw material costs, and what is the impact on margins?

A: Pricing remains strong at around 3%, with expectations for slight improvement in the second half. Price-cost dynamics are neutral, and productivity remains strong, contributing to margin expansion. Electronics and labor costs continue to be areas of elevated inflation. (Vimal Kapur, CEO; Gregory Lewis, CFO)

