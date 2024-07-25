Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Union Pacific Corp (UNP, Financial) reported a 7% increase in net income to $1.7 billion, or $2.74 per share, compared to the previous year.

Operating revenue increased by 1% to $6 billion, driven by solid core pricing gains and slightly increased volume.

Expenses were down 4% year-over-year, showcasing effective cost management despite inflationary pressures.

The operating ratio improved by 300 basis points to 60.0%, indicating better operational efficiency.

Free cash flow improved by 43% to $853 million, and the company resumed share repurchases, returning $1.7 billion to shareholders year-to-date.

Negative Points

Coal volume was down 23% due to ongoing market decline and lower natural gas prices, impacting overall revenue.

Fuel surcharge revenue declined by 5%, affecting freight revenue negatively.

The industrial segment saw a 3% decrease in volume, reflecting challenges in certain markets.

Weather disruptions, including flooding, impacted service levels and network performance.

The company faces ongoing inflationary pressures, particularly in compensation and benefits, which increased by 4%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jim, reflecting on your first year as CEO, how would you assess the operational improvements, network performance, and customer growth?

A: Vincenzo James Vena, CEO: I'm very pleased with our progress. We've managed inflationary pressures well, developed new facilities, and improved service levels. Operationally, we've seen improvements in car velocity, dwell times, and locomotive productivity. Our operating ratio has also improved by 160 basis points year-over-year. We're leveraging our network and partnerships, particularly in Mexico, to drive growth.

Q: Can you provide insights on the mix impact and pricing outlook for the second half of the year?

A: Jennifer Hamann, CFO: We expect the mix to remain a challenge, particularly with strong international intermodal and weaker coal and industrial volumes. Despite this, we're driving solid margin improvements and expect to achieve inflation-plus pricing as more contracts come up for renewal.

Q: What are the main factors behind the weakness in your rock business, and do you expect this to improve?

A: Kenyatta Rocker, EVP of Marketing and Sales: The weakness is due to delayed infrastructure projects and overall demand, compounded by poor weather. We are prepared to capture any demand that arises and are optimistic about potential improvements in 2025.

Q: Do you see a ceiling for productivity improvements without volume growth?

A: Vincenzo James Vena, CEO: No, we can continue to improve even with flat volumes. However, we don't expect volumes to remain flat. We're implementing new technologies and processes to drive efficiency and are confident in our ability to grow volumes.

Q: Can you discuss the seasonality of margins and what to expect for the rest of the year?

A: Jennifer Hamann, CFO: Margins typically improve with volume growth. We've shown good sequential improvement in margins over the last three quarters, driven by productivity and pricing. Future performance will depend on volume trends and continued emphasis on productivity and pricing.

Q: What is your outlook for the international intermodal market and its impact on domestic intermodal?

A: Kenyatta Rocker, EVP of Marketing and Sales: International intermodal remains strong and is positively impacting domestic intermodal. Our product development and investments in key areas like the Inland Empire and Twin Cities are helping us capture and retain this business.

Q: How do you view the potential for further train length improvements?

A: Eric Gehringer, EVP of Operations: Yes, we can continue to grow train lengths. We've seen a 2% improvement year-over-year and a 3% sequential improvement, with June marking our highest month ever. We are leveraging technology and operational efficiencies to achieve this.

Q: How are you managing inflationary pressures, particularly in labor and purchased services?

A: Jennifer Hamann, CFO: We're tracking close to our 5% inflation forecast for the year. We've seen some wins in purchased services and materials, and we're focused on productivity and cost control. We expect inflation to trend lower next year but not return to historical 2% levels.

Q: Can you provide an update on your business development pipeline and customer behavior?

A: Kenyatta Rocker, EVP of Marketing and Sales: Our pipeline is strong, with robust near-term and long-term opportunities. We're seeing good engagement from customers, and our realization rates are improving. We're focused on creating new markets through product development and business development.

Q: How do you balance capital spending with the need for fleet refresh and volume growth?

A: Vincenzo James Vena, CEO: We're comfortable with our $3.4 billion capital plan for the year, which includes both maintenance and development investments. We prioritize spending that drives business growth and efficiency, and any excess cash will be used for share repurchases.

