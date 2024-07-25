Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Market Share Gains Amid Mixed Global Sales

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) reports a 12% increase in consolidated revenue and significant EPS growth, despite challenges in global retail sales.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Revenue: Up 12% in Q2 2024.
  • HDMC Revenue Growth: 13% increase.
  • HDFS Revenue Growth: 10% increase.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.63, up 34% from $1.22 last year.
  • Consolidated Operating Income: $241 million, up 9% from prior year.
  • HDFS Operating Income: Up 21%.
  • HDMC Operating Income: Up 2%.
  • LiveWire Operating Loss: Improved by $4 million compared to last year.
  • Global Retail Sales: Mixed performance; EMEA down 1%, Asia Pacific down 16%, North America down 1%, Latin America flat.
  • Dealer Inventory Reduction: Expected reduction of approximately 30% by end of 2024.
  • Touring Motorcycle Market Share: Up 5.3 percentage points in the 601+cc market in the US.
  • HDFS Loan Originations: Nearly 30% to customers 35 and younger.
  • LiveWire Unit Sales: Triple-digit increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • LiveWire Operating Loss: Improved by 12% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Consolidated Margin: 14.9%, down from 15.3% last year.
  • HDMC Gross Margin: 32.1%, down from 34.8% last year.
  • HDFS Annualized Retail Credit Loss Ratio: 3.1%, up from 2.6% last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $578 million in the first half of 2024, up from $411 million last year.
  • Share Repurchase: Plan to repurchase $1 billion in shares through 2026.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Consolidated revenue increased by 12%, driven by 13% growth at HDMC and 10% at HDFS.
  • Earnings per share improved significantly to $1.63 for the quarter.
  • Strong gains in market share in the 601+cc segment in the US, with Harley-Davidson touring up 5.3 percentage points.
  • LiveWire saw a triple-digit increase in branded unit sales and became the number one on-road electric motorcycle retailer in the US for the first half of 2024.
  • Harley-Davidson was awarded an $89 million grant from the Department of Energy to invest in its York, Pennsylvania facility, supporting EV motorcycle manufacturing.

Negative Points

  • Retail sales in the Asia Pacific region declined by 16%, primarily due to weakness in China.
  • Operating margin for HDMC decreased by 155 basis points year-over-year.
  • Consolidated margin in the second quarter was 14.9%, down from 15.3% in the prior year.
  • LiveWire's revenue declined by 25% in the first half of the year, primarily due to lower revenue at STACYC.
  • Dealer inventory levels are expected to be reduced by approximately 30% by the end of the year, which could impact dealer floor plan expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What does guidance assume for retail in 2024? And what's your bigger-picture assessment of consumer response to new products?
A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) We expect retail guidance to be 0% to 3% for the full year. The innovation has significantly moved the needle, especially in the US market, where we saw positive performance despite an overall industry decline. The new products have been well-received, but it takes time for full market awareness. About 30% of engaged Harley-Davidson owners are aware of the new products, leaving room for growth.

Q: Can you talk about the second half gross margin assumption and SG&A expense management?
A: (Jonathan Root, CFO) We are pleased with our operating margin performance despite production volume challenges. We have implemented cost-saving measures, including employee-related cost reductions, which will benefit the second half. We are also working with suppliers to reduce costs without affecting consumer transparency.

Q: How did retail trends develop over the quarter, and why do you expect retail growth in the second half?
A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) Retail trends were consistent throughout the quarter, with no negative months in the US. (Jonathan Root, CFO) We expect retail growth in the second half due to easier comps from last year and strong consumer and dealer reactions to new products like the CVO and Road Glide. Our manufacturing consistency also supports this outlook.

Q: Can you explain the sequential decline in touring market share and the consistent retail performance despite easier comps in June?
A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) Our touring market share was strong in Q2, with significant growth in the US. The production disruption last year mainly impacted July, not June, so the comps were not as easy as they might seem. We are pleased with our market share gains and overall performance.

Q: What are your dealers' views on inventory levels, and do they want further reductions in 2025?
A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) Dealers are starting to see the impact of reduced shipments, with a 35% decline expected in the US by year-end. While floor plan costs are a consideration, we believe the current reductions are significant and well-received by dealers.

Q: How do you feel about the health of the HDFS book and the annualized retail credit losses?
A: (Jonathan Root, CFO) We are pleased with the HDFS performance, with reserves and losses broadly in line with expectations. Delinquencies are slightly higher than desired, but we are managing them effectively. Overall, HDFS is performing well compared to benchmarks.

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of channel inventory by model year and discuss promotional levers for the rest of the year?
A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) We have minimal '23 model year inventory and have stopped promoting it. We are not currently promoting '24 models and will monitor the market before deciding on any future promotions.

Q: Is the updated operating margin guidance primarily due to production and fixed cost absorption, or are there additional dealer support costs?
A: (Jonathan Root, CFO) The updated guidance mainly reflects the impact of production volume and leverage. We are managing inventory levels thoughtfully to support dealers and maintain long-term margin targets.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.