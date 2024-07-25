Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Consolidated revenue increased by 12%, driven by 13% growth at HDMC and 10% at HDFS.

Earnings per share improved significantly to $1.63 for the quarter.

Strong gains in market share in the 601+cc segment in the US, with Harley-Davidson touring up 5.3 percentage points.

LiveWire saw a triple-digit increase in branded unit sales and became the number one on-road electric motorcycle retailer in the US for the first half of 2024.

Harley-Davidson was awarded an $89 million grant from the Department of Energy to invest in its York, Pennsylvania facility, supporting EV motorcycle manufacturing.

Negative Points

Retail sales in the Asia Pacific region declined by 16%, primarily due to weakness in China.

Operating margin for HDMC decreased by 155 basis points year-over-year.

Consolidated margin in the second quarter was 14.9%, down from 15.3% in the prior year.

LiveWire's revenue declined by 25% in the first half of the year, primarily due to lower revenue at STACYC.

Dealer inventory levels are expected to be reduced by approximately 30% by the end of the year, which could impact dealer floor plan expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What does guidance assume for retail in 2024? And what's your bigger-picture assessment of consumer response to new products?

A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) We expect retail guidance to be 0% to 3% for the full year. The innovation has significantly moved the needle, especially in the US market, where we saw positive performance despite an overall industry decline. The new products have been well-received, but it takes time for full market awareness. About 30% of engaged Harley-Davidson owners are aware of the new products, leaving room for growth.

Q: Can you talk about the second half gross margin assumption and SG&A expense management?

A: (Jonathan Root, CFO) We are pleased with our operating margin performance despite production volume challenges. We have implemented cost-saving measures, including employee-related cost reductions, which will benefit the second half. We are also working with suppliers to reduce costs without affecting consumer transparency.

Q: How did retail trends develop over the quarter, and why do you expect retail growth in the second half?

A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) Retail trends were consistent throughout the quarter, with no negative months in the US. (Jonathan Root, CFO) We expect retail growth in the second half due to easier comps from last year and strong consumer and dealer reactions to new products like the CVO and Road Glide. Our manufacturing consistency also supports this outlook.

Q: Can you explain the sequential decline in touring market share and the consistent retail performance despite easier comps in June?

A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) Our touring market share was strong in Q2, with significant growth in the US. The production disruption last year mainly impacted July, not June, so the comps were not as easy as they might seem. We are pleased with our market share gains and overall performance.

Q: What are your dealers' views on inventory levels, and do they want further reductions in 2025?

A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) Dealers are starting to see the impact of reduced shipments, with a 35% decline expected in the US by year-end. While floor plan costs are a consideration, we believe the current reductions are significant and well-received by dealers.

Q: How do you feel about the health of the HDFS book and the annualized retail credit losses?

A: (Jonathan Root, CFO) We are pleased with the HDFS performance, with reserves and losses broadly in line with expectations. Delinquencies are slightly higher than desired, but we are managing them effectively. Overall, HDFS is performing well compared to benchmarks.

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of channel inventory by model year and discuss promotional levers for the rest of the year?

A: (Jochen Zeitz, CEO) We have minimal '23 model year inventory and have stopped promoting it. We are not currently promoting '24 models and will monitor the market before deciding on any future promotions.

Q: Is the updated operating margin guidance primarily due to production and fixed cost absorption, or are there additional dealer support costs?

A: (Jonathan Root, CFO) The updated guidance mainly reflects the impact of production volume and leverage. We are managing inventory levels thoughtfully to support dealers and maintain long-term margin targets.

