Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Visteon Corp (VC, Financial) reported record quarterly base sales and adjusted EBITDA, with sales slightly over $1 billion driven by strong demand for digital cockpit and electrification products.

The company launched 15 new products in the quarter and secured $1.7 billion in new business, diversifying its customer base with OEMs in Japan and India.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $136 million, with a margin of 13.4%, a 70 basis point improvement year-over-year.

Visteon Corp (VC) continues to lead in digital clusters, with double-digit growth driven by ramp-ups at multiple customers including Ford, Volkswagen, and Nissan.

The company has a strong balance sheet with a net cash position of $181 million, allowing for balanced capital allocation including organic investments, selective M&A, and capital returns to shareholders.

Negative Points

Sales in China were weaker than expected due to ongoing market dynamics, reducing overall market outperformance by about three percentage points.

Customer vehicle production is expected to decline by 3% compared to the original expectation of a 1% decline, impacting top-line performance.

Ford's delays in the introduction of some model refreshes are negatively impacting market outperformance.

The hypercompetitive market dynamics and ongoing price war in China are driving unfavorable mix with the largest domestic customer, Geely.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year has been slightly lowered to $455 to $475 million, reflecting a reduction of $20 million at the midpoint due to lower customer vehicle production and other factors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you disaggregate customer cluster growth in the second quarter and your expectations for the back half of the year?

A: Digital clusters have been a strong product for Visteon, growing double digits year-over-year in Q2. Digital clusters make up about 80% of our cluster sales, and we expect this performance to continue. We are seeing a transition towards cockpit domain controllers and displays in the mid to upper market, with digital clusters migrating into mass-market vehicles.

Q: Can you provide high-level thoughts on aligning updated 2024 expectations with your 2026 mid-term target?

A: While it's early to discuss 2026, we have demonstrated growth even in a flat LVP environment. We are expanding our customer base, focusing on OEMs in Japan and India, and exploring two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments. We are also considering M&A to build our engineering services business.

Q: Can you explain the second half EBITDA outlook and how it compares to the first half?

A: We performed better than anticipated in H1, ending with a 12.2% EBITDA margin. For H2, we expect to maintain this level of performance on flat sales, with slight increases in engineering and SG&A spending. This will help us achieve an 11.9% EBITDA margin for the full year.

Q: How are OEMs' partnerships with tech giants and new software impacting Visteon?

A: New features like CarPlay and AI are driving more content into the cockpit, requiring higher computing resources. OEMs are increasingly recognizing the need for partnerships to implement these technologies. Visteon is well-positioned to provide the necessary products and technologies for today's and future cockpits.

Q: How significant is the opportunity with Japanese and Indian OEMs, and how does it compare to prior years?

A: The opportunity is significant, especially with high-volume brands like Toyota. Historically, these OEMs have not been a major part of our revenue, but they represent a large portion of global vehicle production. We are focusing our efforts on these markets, which align well with our product capabilities.

Q: What are the challenges and opportunities for global OEMs in China, and how is Visteon involved?

A: Global OEMs face challenges in China due to the tech-forward nature of local OEMs. However, they recognize the need for more advanced technology and are working with Visteon to bring these solutions to market. We are also expanding our portfolio with domestic Chinese OEMs.

Q: Are OEMs targeting electrification products to lower costs, and how is Visteon responding?

A: OEMs are looking to lower costs for electrification products, and Visteon is focusing on integrated solutions like three-in-one or four-in-one systems. We are leveraging our joint venture with Henkel to develop more cost-effective and integrated electrification solutions.

Q: What will it take for OEMs to adopt larger, more complex displays and technology?

A: It's a matter of time and cost. Some OEMs play in segments that can't fully absorb the increased cost of advanced displays. Visteon is driving greater vertical integration to lower the total cost and make these technologies more affordable for mass-market segments.

Q: How is the weaker China outlook factored into the full-year guidance, and what offsets are there?

A: The weaker China outlook has led to a $200 million reduction in sales guidance, with about a third of this due to China. Offsets include growth in electrification products, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and potential expansion in engineering services.

Q: How should we interpret Visteon's consistent high-level bookings in relation to future revenue?

A: Consistent high-level bookings should eventually translate to higher revenue, but recent disruptions like lower vehicle production have impacted this linear growth. Visteon is adapting by expanding into new markets and segments to drive future growth.

