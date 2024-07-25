Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC, Financial) reported a 7% increase in sales for the quarter and 8% year-to-date.

Operating income grew by 13% in the second quarter, driven by solid program performance and cost management.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 19%, reflecting strong top and bottom-line results.

Free cash flow was robust, up over $500 million compared to the first half of last year.

The company increased its 2024 revenue and EPS guidance based on strong first-half results and continued demand.

Negative Points

The Sentinel program has experienced significant cost growth, primarily in the production phase, which could impact future budgets.

Mission Systems' operating margin rate was lower than the previous year due to lower net EAC adjustments and changes in contract mix.

Space segment sales are expected to be relatively flat this year and down somewhat in 2025 due to the removal of certain programs.

There are concerns about the cost and schedule estimates for the Sentinel program, which may require restructuring.

The B-21 program, while progressing well, still faces uncertainties regarding final pricing and terms for future lots.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I want to understand a little better the 19 B-21s under a not to exceed pricing agreement. How do we get comfortable that these next 19 aircraft are indeed profitable as final pricing is yet to be determined?

A: David Keffer, CFO: The NTE lots that follow the first five LRIP lots are currently projected to be more profitable than the LRIP lots. We are projecting a positive profit rate in lot 6 based on our current projections. The NTE prices are set higher than the prices expected for the first five lots, and with cost efficiencies and productivity efforts, our current projections indicate positive profitability for those lots.

Q: Is the difference on B-21 units 22 to 40 that they have both a higher average base price and the EPA cost protection, or do units 1 to 22 also have that EPA protection?

A: David Keffer, CFO: The NTE lots are set higher and include an EPA clause, which is important to keep in mind as eventual pricing and terms and quantities are finalized for those portions of the program.

Q: On Sentinel, there's been some reports that the customer is not happy with the way this program has been progressing so far. What sort of risk is there that Northrop could be on the hook for additional charges on this program?

A: Kathy J. Warden, CEO: The DoD did a thorough review of the program as part of the Nunn-McCurdy process and did not point to industry performance as the cause of cost growth. The primary cost growth drivers identified were inflation and underestimated complexity. We are working with the Air Force to identify ways to perform better than those cost growth estimates.

Q: There was an article yesterday with some comments from somebody up on the Hill, a senator, I think, that did mention Northrop. Can we get some context about your recent visit?

A: Kathy J. Warden, CEO: I have had a number of meetings with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, and they have generally been very supportive of the need for the program and our team's role in it. The Department of Defense has spoken clearly about their findings on the Nunn-McCurdy, and the appropriations have fully funded the program, reflecting broad-based Congressional support.

Q: Can you comment on the Navy new fighter, the F/A-XX, just what you're hearing on timing there and if you're still planning to bid on that program?

A: Kathy J. Warden, CEO: The Navy is in competition now for selection to occur next year. We continue to believe that the Department of Defense will move forward with sixth-generation platforms, and we are confident that we're well-positioned when and if they do move forward.

Q: Can you talk about the progression back to 12% margin range and how you see that playing out over the next couple of years?

A: Kathy J. Warden, CEO: Several factors will drive this, including getting macroeconomic headwinds behind us, cost efficiency improvements, digital enablement, and a mix shift towards more profitable programs. We are confident that we can drive this business to another 100 basis points of margin performance over the decade.

Q: Can you comment on the working capital dynamics going forward and how we're thinking about that as it rolls into '25?

A: David Keffer, CFO: Our expectations for working capital are pretty flat. Our multi-year outlook and guidance for this year are driven by the expansion of operating profits, declining CapEx, modestly stronger CAS pension recoveries, and the Section 174 impact on cash taxes declining each year.

Q: Can you talk about the outlook for bookings this year in terms of growth, U.S. versus international, and which segments are expected to see good growth over the next two quarters?

A: Kathy J. Warden, CEO: We expect book-to-bill over 1 this year, with strong awards in both domestic and international categories. International bookings are expected to grow at a faster rate than domestic. The strong bookings are more concentrated in our new Defense Systems and Mission Systems segments.

Q: Can you talk about the Sentinel program's cost growth and the opportunities to lower the cost of the program?

A: Kathy J. Warden, CEO: The cost growth is a projection over a very long period, mostly outside the EMD phase. The Air Force is looking at options to reduce cost projections, and we are partnering with them to do that. The cost growth is mostly in the future, and there is time to work through factors to determine the actual cost growth.

Q: Can you talk about the Space segment's performance and whether we are now back to positive EACs?

A: David Keffer, CFO: The EACs for Q2 for Space were less negative than the last couple of quarters, showing clear improvement in performance. There has been demonstrable progress related to actions taken to improve program performance and deliver cost efficiencies.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.