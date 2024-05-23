Home Closing Revenue: $1.7 billion.

$1.7 billion. Home Closing Gross Margin: 25.9%.

25.9%. SG&A Leverage: 9.3%.

9.3%. Diluted EPS: $6.31.

$6.31. Book Value per Share: $134.41.

$134.41. Return on Equity: 18.3%.

18.3%. Sales Orders: 3,799 homes.

3,799 homes. Average Absorption Pace: 4.5 sales per month.

4.5 sales per month. Backlog Conversion: 136%.

136%. Home Deliveries: 4,118 homes.

4,118 homes. ASP on Orders: $414,000.

$414,000. Ending Community Count: 287.

287. Spec Homes in Inventory: 6,500 homes.

6,500 homes. Net Debt-to-Capital: 6.2%.

6.2%. Operating Cash Flows: Utilized $118 million.

Utilized $118 million. Land Acquisition and Development Spend: $631 million.

$631 million. Cash Dividend: $0.75 per share.

$0.75 per share. Share Repurchases: 362,000 shares totaling $55.9 million.

362,000 shares totaling $55.9 million. Lots Under Control: 71,000 lots.

71,000 lots. Full Year Guidance - Total Closings: 14,750 to 15,500 units.

14,750 to 15,500 units. Full Year Guidance - Home Closing Revenue: $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion.

$6.1 billion to $6.3 billion. Full Year Guidance - Home Closing Gross Margin: 24.5% to 25%.

24.5% to 25%. Full Year Guidance - Diluted EPS: $19.80 to $21.00.

$19.80 to $21.00. Q3 Guidance - Total Closings: 3,650 to 3,850 units.

3,650 to 3,850 units. Q3 Guidance - Home Closing Revenue: $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

$1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. Q3 Guidance - Home Closing Gross Margin: 23.5% to 24%.

23.5% to 24%. Q3 Guidance - Diluted EPS: $4.60 to $5.05.

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH, Financial) reported its highest second-quarter sales orders of 3,799 homes, driven by strong demand for its products and price points.

The company achieved a backlog conversion rate of 136%, resulting in 4,118 home deliveries and home closing revenue of $1.7 billion.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) received several accolades, including the Avid Cup for exceptional customer satisfaction and the EPA Market Leader award for certified homes.

The company’s new strategy focusing on quick-turn, move-in ready homes has led to higher absorption rates and improved financial performance.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) increased its book value per share by 16% year-over-year to $134.41 and generated a return on equity of 18.3%.

Negative Points

The company anticipates a slower sales pace in the second half of the year due to seasonality and the holiday season.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) expects to use more incentives in the back half of the year to maintain sales pace, which could impact margins.

The average selling price (ASP) on orders decreased by 6% year-over-year due to a larger mix of entry-level homes and orders from Eastern markets.

The company’s ending backlog continues to decline, with a reduction from about 3,800 homes in June 2023 to approximately 2,700 homes in June 2024.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) faces ongoing mortgage rate volatility, which could impact future demand and financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the sequential pressure on gross margins in the back half of the year?

A: Hilla Sferruzza, CFO: The sequential decline is primarily due to geographic mix, volume, and continued use of incentives. The geographic mix affects margin performance across markets, while volume impacts leverage on fixed overhead costs. Additionally, recent market volatility has led to increased use of incentives, which will impact margins in the coming quarters.

Q: What contributed to the upside in Q2 gross margins?

A: Phillippe Lord, CEO: The upside was due to higher volume and leverage, along with lower incentive utilization because the market was stronger than expected. This allowed us to produce better-than-expected results in Q2.

Q: What is driving the better-than-expected community count growth?

A: Phillippe Lord, CEO: The growth is in line with our expectations. We opened a few extra communities and closed out fewer than anticipated. This trend will continue to be choppy over the next few quarters, but we expect meaningful growth in 2025.

Q: How are your communities performing in markets with increasing resale inventory levels?

A: Phillippe Lord, CEO: We are optimistic as we produced strong order growth across all markets, including those with increasing resale inventory. Our move-in ready inventory allows us to compete directly with resale homes, and we have not yet seen existing inventory become a significant problem.

Q: Can you clarify the current trends in incentives and what you are baking into the back half of the year?

A: Hilla Sferruzza, CFO: Incentive trends have remained consistent throughout Q2. We are being conservative in our guidance for the back half of the year, expecting to potentially offer incremental incentives due to market volatility and the upcoming election cycle.

Q: What is the expected backlog turnover ratio once the 60-day move-in ready strategy is fully implemented?

A: Phillippe Lord, CEO: Once fully implemented, we expect a backlog turnover ratio of around 150%, aligning with our 60-day move-in ready strategy.

Q: What are your thoughts on the build-to-rent market?

A: Hilla Sferruzza, CFO: We are seeing increased interest in build-to-rent, with engagements shifting to community-level deals. We are targeting mid-single-digit total volume in this segment.

Q: How do you envision your approach to incentives if interest rates start to decline?

A: Phillippe Lord, CEO: Lower rates would be beneficial, reducing the need for incentives to meet buyer payments. We would likely use fewer incentives, positively impacting our margins.

Q: What is your timeline for reaching 20,000 units?

A: Phillippe Lord, CEO: We aim to grow 10% year-over-year, targeting 20,000 units within three to four years, depending on market conditions and land acquisition opportunities.

Q: How will the new strategy impact the timing of community openings and sales?

A: Phillippe Lord, CEO: We have built the new strategy into our community schedules and forecasting. We are already operating as a spec builder, so the impact on timing will be minimal.

