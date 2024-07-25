Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Travelzoo (TZOO, Financial) reported a consolidated Q2 revenue of $21.1 million, consistent with the prior year.

Operating income increased by 23% year-over-year, with Q2 operating profit at $4.0 million, or 19% of revenue.

Revenue from membership fees increased to $1.2 million, with expectations for substantial growth in 2025.

GAAP operating margin improved to 19% in Q2 2024, up from 15% a year ago.

Travelzoo (TZOO) maintained a solid cash position with $13.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

Revenue growth for Q3 2024 is expected to be slower than in 2023.

There could be unexpected fluctuations in revenue for Q3 2024.

The company is not providing specific estimates for the number of members converting to paid subscriptions in 2025.

Consumers are becoming more value-conscious, which could impact pricing strategies.

The travel industry has seen significant price increases, which may come to an end, potentially affecting Travelzoo (TZOO)'s revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide metrics around your expectations for the conversion to subscription in 2025?

A: We are not providing specific estimates for member conversion in 2025. However, for every 100,000 members that convert at an annual membership fee of $40, it reflects an incremental $4 million in annual revenue. We plan to transition in a way that does not affect our advertising business. (Holger Bartel, Global CEO)

Q: Is the Top 20 product part of the paid membership program, and does it generate significant advertising revenue?

A: Yes, the Top 20 product is part of the membership, and it generates the most advertising revenue for Travelzoo. We have over 30 million subscribers to the Top 20 and plan to retain the advertising business within it. (Holger Bartel, Global CEO)

Q: Given the current cash balance, what is the updated thinking on the use of cash for new growth initiatives?

A: We carefully consider where to best use our cash, whether in marketing, product development, acquisitions, or share repurchases. We expect substantial improvement in our balance sheet and cash position in 2025 when legacy members start paying membership fees. (Holger Bartel, Global CEO)

Q: How is the summer travel season progressing, and what is the outlook for the rest of the year?

A: Consumers are becoming more value-conscious, seeking fair prices for excellent value. This trend is consistent across all markets. The travel industry’s price increases are expected to stabilize, and our move to a paid membership model is attractive to travel suppliers who prefer offering special deals to a closed user group. (Holger Bartel, Global CEO)

Q: Can you provide examples of new benefits for the paid membership program?

A: We will disclose new benefits over the next few months. We have several initiatives in the works that we believe our members will love and enjoy for the rest of this year and beyond. (Holger Bartel, Global CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.