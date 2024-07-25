Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Pre-Tax Operating Income and Capital Returns

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) reports significant increases in pre-tax operating income and net investment income, alongside robust capital returns to shareholders.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Pre-Tax Operating Income: $254 million, up from $227 million in 2023.
  • Consolidated Combined Ratio: 93.5%, compared to 92.6% last year.
  • General Insurance Pre-Tax Operating Income: $202.5 million, an increase of 10%.
  • General Insurance Combined Ratio: 92.4%.
  • Title Insurance Pre-Tax Operating Income: $46 million, an increase of 32%.
  • Title Insurance Combined Ratio: 95.4%.
  • Net Operating Income: $202 million, compared to $180 million last year.
  • Net Operating Income Per Share: $0.76, up over 20% from last year.
  • Net Investment Income: Increased 20% in the quarter.
  • Book Value Per Share: $23.59, an increase of 3.5% since year-end.
  • Dividends Paid: $70 million in the quarter.
  • Share Repurchases: $410 million worth of shares in the quarter, with an additional $94 million since the end of the quarter.
  • General Insurance Net Written Premiums: Up 15% in the quarter.
  • Commercial Auto Net Premiums Written: Grew 14% in the quarter.
  • Workers' Compensation Net Premiums Written: Increased by 8% in the quarter.
  • Title Insurance Premium and Fee Revenue: $663 million, an increase of 2% from the second quarter of 2023.
  • Direct Open Order Counts: Increased by 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Commercial Premiums: 21% of earned premiums, consistent with the second quarter of 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Old Republic International Corp (ORI, Financial) reported a significant increase in consolidated pre-tax operating income, rising to $254 million from $227 million in the previous year.
  • The General Insurance segment saw a 10% increase in pre-tax operating income, reaching $202.5 million.
  • Title Insurance produced $46 million of pre-tax operating income, marking a 32% increase despite headwinds from mortgage interest rates.
  • Net operating income for the second quarter was $202 million, up from $180 million last year, with a 20% increase in net investment income.
  • ORI continues to return capital to shareholders, paying $70 million in dividends and repurchasing $410 million worth of shares in the quarter.

Negative Points

  • The combined ratio for General Insurance increased slightly to 92.4%, indicating higher expenses or losses.
  • Title Insurance continues to face challenges from high mortgage rates and a slow real estate market.
  • General liability experienced unfavorable development, particularly from accident years prior to 2014.
  • The loss ratio for commercial auto increased to 72.3% from 67.5% last year due to lower levels of favorable prior year loss development.
  • Despite strong earnings, ORI has not been able to bring down its balance sheet to a more appropriate level, indicating potential overcapitalization.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Let's go to the General Insurance segment first. Can you revisit your methodology and approach to loss picks for the most recent accident years?
A: We are very diligent in measuring frequency and severity trends and adjusting our rates accordingly. We set conservative loss picks and hold them for several years. For example, workers' comp picks are held for four years plus the current year. We are quick to increase recent year picks if needed but conservative in reducing them.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new ventures and how they are reflected in your operating statistics?
A: The new ventures, particularly in E&S premium, are reflected in lines like property and general liability. For instance, property premiums increased from $124 million last quarter to $165 million this quarter. These new underwriting subsidiaries are contributing to our growth.

Q: Given the significant capital return to shareholders, what should we expect going forward?
A: We have returned significant capital but continue to produce strong earnings, which replenishes our capital. We have about $480 million remaining in our current repurchase program and aim to complete it by year-end. We anticipate more capital returns in the future.

Q: Are you able to give us the dollar amount of development in your main business lines for the quarter?
A: Workers' comp had about $39 million of favorable development, commercial auto had over $3 million of favorable development, and general liability had about $9.5 million of unfavorable development.

Q: Why does Old Republic seem to be performing better than peers in lines like GL and commercial auto?
A: Our conservative pricing, diligent monitoring of frequency and severity trends, and robust case reserving practices contribute to our better performance. Additionally, our value proposition and selective distribution partnerships play a significant role.

Q: Can you explain the improvement in the expense ratio in General Insurance over the six-month period?
A: The current expense ratio of around 28% is consistent with last year. This is due to line of business mix changes and investments in new underwriting subsidiaries. As these subsidiaries scale up, the expense ratio could improve further.

Q: What are your expectations for the expense ratio in the Title business?
A: We expect the expense ratio to be similar to 2023. The ratio is tied to revenue, and any improvement in the real estate market could lead to a better expense ratio. We aim for combined ratios between 90% and 92.5% over time.

Q: Can you comment on the sustainability of the recent increase in fee income?
A: The increase in fee income is not one-time. It is a result of our strategic efforts to grow our TPA operation within PMA. We are focused on expanding into new states and offering unique value propositions in claims and risk management.

Q: How do you view ongoing technology spending in the Title business?
A: We will continue to invest in technology to improve efficiencies and support our independent agents. These investments are critical for maintaining our competitive edge and addressing industry challenges like real estate fraud and security.

Q: Is there any remaining capital from the sale of the mortgage insurance business?
A: Most of the capital from the sale has been returned to shareholders. The sale has been closed, and the capital return has been contemplated in our current buyback program.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.