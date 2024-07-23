First Guaranty Bancshares Inc (FGBI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.53 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $21.2 Million

Company Implements Strategic Changes Amid Strong Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $21.2 million for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $22.11 million.
  • Net Income: $7.2 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase of 166.7% compared to $2.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.53 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.19 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: Increased by $50 million to $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $3.55 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Total Loans: $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2024, up by $84.6 million or 3.1% from December 31, 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: Decreased to 2.48% for Q2 2024, down 26 basis points from 2.74% in Q2 2023.
  • Nonaccrual Loans: Increased to $62.3 million as of June 30, 2024, from $25.2 million at the end of 2023, primarily due to one commercial real estate relationship.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc (FGBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing key developments and financial results for the second quarter and six months ending June 30, 2024. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc provides personalized commercial banking services to its customers in Louisiana through several banking facilities. The company’s principal business activities include attracting deposits and investing them in securities and lending activities to serve the credit needs of its customer base.

Performance Overview

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc (FGBI, Financial) reported a net income of $7.2 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $2.7 million in Q2 2023, marking a 169.1% year-over-year growth. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.53, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.03. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $21.2 million, slightly below the estimated $22.11 million.

1816753190792753152.png

Strategic Changes and Financial Achievements

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc (FGBI, Financial) is initiating strategic changes to slow asset growth, increase capital position, and utilize automation and technological advances. The company has reduced its workforce by 71 positions, approximately 15% of its total workforce, which is expected to reduce noninterest expenses by approximately $12.0 million pre-tax annually.

The company’s Board of Directors anticipates paying a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share for the third and fourth quarters of 2024. Additionally, a sale-leaseback transaction of two branches and part of the headquarters building resulted in a pre-tax gain of approximately $13.2 million.

Financial Highlights

Key financial metrics for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023
Net Income $7.2 million $2.7 million $9.5 million $6.1 million
Earnings Per Share $0.53 $0.19 $0.67 $0.46
Total Assets $3.6 billion $3.6 billion $3.6 billion $3.6 billion
Total Loans $2.8 billion $2.7 billion $2.8 billion $2.7 billion
Total Deposits $3.0 billion $3.0 billion $3.0 billion $3.0 billion

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $21.2 million, compared to $20.9 million in Q2 2023. The provision for credit losses increased significantly to $6.8 million from $0.5 million in the same period last year. Noninterest income saw a substantial rise to $15.5 million from $2.8 million, primarily due to gains on the sale of assets.

Total assets increased by $62.8 million to $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2024. Total loans grew by $84.6 million to $2.8 billion, while total deposits rose by $34.4 million to $3.0 billion. Shareholders' equity increased to $255.1 million from $249.6 million at the end of 2023.

Key Metrics and Analysis

The net interest margin for Q2 2024 was 2.48%, a decrease from 2.74% in Q2 2023, attributed to increased market interest rates. The allowance for credit losses was 1.07% of total loans, down from 1.13% at the end of 2023. Nonaccrual loans increased to $62.3 million, primarily due to one commercial real estate relationship.

Return on average assets for Q2 2024 was 0.81%, up from 0.34% in Q2 2023. Return on average common equity was 12.16%, compared to 4.19% in the same period last year. Book value per common share increased to $17.76 from $17.36 at the end of 2023.

Commentary

“First Guaranty Bancshares Inc (FGBI, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, significantly increasing net income and EPS. The strategic changes and cost-saving measures are expected to further strengthen the company’s financial position,” said Eric J. Dosch, CFO.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Guaranty Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.