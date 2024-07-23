Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (BOM:532720) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong PAT and AUM Growth Amidst Elevated Costs

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (BOM:532720) reports robust year-on-year growth in PAT and AUM, despite challenges in disbursement and cost of funds.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • PAT Growth: 45% year-on-year at INR513 crores.
  • AUM Growth: 23% year-on-year.
  • Income Growth: 20% year-on-year.
  • Credit Cost: 1.5% versus 2.1% for the same quarter last fiscal.
  • Disbursement Growth: 5% year-on-year to INR12,741 crores.
  • GST Numbers: Increased from 3.4% in Q4 last year to 3.56% in Q1 FY25.
  • GS2 Numbers: Increased from 5% in Q4 to 6.1% in Q1 FY25.
  • Cost of Funds: Elevated, impacting NIMS.
  • OpEx: Reduced on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis.
  • Credit Costs: Improved, with write-offs down to 1.1%.
  • Provisions to Assets: Fallen, contributing to lower overall credit cost.
  • Capital Adequacy: Tier 1 at 16.4%, overall at 18.5%.
  • Coverage Ratio: Decreased to 59%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong PAT growth of 45% year-on-year, reaching INR 513 crores.
  • Continued AUM growth of 23% year-on-year.
  • Income growth remains steady at 20% year-on-year.
  • Lower credit cost at 1.5% compared to 2.1% in the same quarter last fiscal year.
  • Corporate agency license received, enabling fee-based income growth with six active tie-ups already in place.

Negative Points

  • Disbursement growth was moderate at 5% year-on-year, impacted by election disruptions, heat waves, and flooding.
  • GST numbers increased from 3.4% in Q4 last year to 3.56% in Q1.
  • GS2 numbers increased from 5% in Q4 to 6.1%, indicating temporary delays in certain customer and product segments.
  • NIMS slightly lower than last quarter and last year's same time due to elevated cost of funds.
  • Pre-owned vehicle growth was lower than expected, and tractor segment experienced a degrowth.

Q & A Highlights

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (BOM:532720, Financial) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: What would be a fair estimate of ECL coverage on a steady-state basis for the next four to five quarters?
A: Vivek Karve, CFO: We are guided by a model reflecting past NPA asset behavior. While there is no specific target, we ensure prudent provisions that adequately cover probable losses in the GS3 portfolio. The model is influenced by our collection efforts, which have shown strong results over the last eight quarters.

Q: Can you elaborate on the medium-term aspirations for ROA and the factors influencing it?
A: Raul Rebello, CEO: Our aspirational ROA for FY25 is 2.2%, not 2.5%. We aim to achieve this through improvements in NIM, OpEx, and credit costs. While NIM has been challenging, we are making progress in reducing OpEx and credit costs.

Q: How should we look at forecasting credit costs, considering the changes in ECL and LGD assumptions?
A: Vivek Karve, CFO: We expect LGD ratios to moderate over time due to improved collections. While it's difficult to provide exact numbers, we aim to maintain prudent provisions and expect overall credit costs to improve.

Q: What is the strategy for achieving growth aspirations given the moderate volume growth in Q1?
A: Raul Rebello, CEO: We are focusing on high-value vehicle loans and diversifying into new asset segments like SME. While Q1 growth was moderate, we are confident in our ability to amplify growth in the remaining quarters.

Q: Can you explain the decline in yields despite taking disbursement yield hikes?
A: Raul Rebello, CEO: The decline in yields is partly due to the interest right-back in Q4, which was not present in Q1. We are working on augmenting income through fee-based initiatives and rate transmissions, which will show results in future quarters.

Q: What is the outlook for margins this year?
A: Raul Rebello, CEO: Our medium-term aspiration is to achieve a 7% margin. While current margins are below this level, we are focusing on improving income to average assets and managing cost of funds to reach our target.

Q: How often do you revisit the ECL and LGD models?
A: Vivek Karve, CFO: We refresh the ECL methodology annually, typically in Q3, and update PD and LGD assumptions quarterly. This ensures our models reflect the latest data and collection performance.

Q: What is the incremental cost of borrowing for this quarter?
A: Vivek Karve, CFO: The incremental cost of borrowing remains in the corridor of 7.8% to 8%. We expect this range to continue given the current macroeconomic conditions.

Q: How are you balancing growth, margins, and risk in your business strategy?
A: Raul Rebello, CEO: We are focusing on a balanced approach to growth, margins, and risk. This includes diversifying our asset mix, improving collection efficiency, and maintaining prudent provisioning to ensure sustainable growth.

Q: Can you provide more details on the geographical distribution of your book?
A: Raul Rebello, CEO: We have a significant presence across various geographies, with specific focus areas showing moderate growth. We are continuously monitoring and adjusting our strategies to optimize performance across regions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.