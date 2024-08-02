Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $3.8 Billion, GAAP EPS at $2.46

Key Financial Metrics and Performance Analysis

Summary
  • Revenue: $3.8 billion, up 18% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.73 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.46, a decrease of 9% from the prior year period.
  • Operating Margin: Decreased 910 basis points to 17.4%, while adjusted operating margin increased 10 basis points to 27.4%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Decreased 27% to $721 million for the first six months of 2024.
  • Acquisition: Completed the acquisition of NFP for $13.0 billion, contributing to revenue growth.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 0.8 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $250 million.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Increased to 22.9% from 12.6% in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Aon PLC (AON, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resources solutions, headquartered in London with operations in over 120 countries.

1816783411751317504.png

Performance Overview

Aon PLC (AON, Financial) reported total revenue of $3.8 billion for Q2 2024, an 18% increase compared to the prior year period, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.73 billion. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 9% to $2.46, falling short of the estimated $2.42. Adjusted EPS, however, increased by 6% to $2.93.

Key Financial Achievements

The company achieved significant milestones during the quarter, including the completion of the $13.0 billion acquisition of NFP, a leading middle-market provider of risk, benefits, wealth, and retirement plan advisory solutions. Additionally, Aon repurchased 0.8 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $250 million and announced a $350 million insurance program to support economic recovery in Ukraine.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $3.8 billion $3.2 billion 18%
Operating Income $656 million $842 million (22%)
Net Income Attributable to Aon Shareholders $524 million $560 million (6%)
EPS $2.46 $2.71 (9%)
Adjusted EPS $2.93 $2.76 6%

Expense Analysis

Total operating expenses increased by 33% to $3.1 billion, primarily due to the inclusion of NFP's ongoing operating expenses, restructuring program charges, and investments in long-term growth. Compensation and benefits expenses rose by 21% to $2.13 billion, while amortization and impairment of intangible assets surged by 412% to $128 million.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the first six months of 2024, cash flows from operations decreased by 27% to $822 million, and free cash flow also decreased by 27% to $721 million. The decline was attributed to higher receivables, transaction and integration costs, legal settlement expenses, and higher cash taxes.

Revenue Breakdown by Segment

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue Q2 2023 Revenue % Change Organic Revenue Growth
Commercial Risk Solutions $2.015 billion $1.774 billion 14% 6%
Reinsurance Solutions $635 million $607 million 5% 7%
Health Solutions $662 million $447 million 48% 6%
Wealth Solutions $463 million $352 million 32% 9%

Commentary

"Our colleagues delivered excellent results in the second quarter, with 6% organic revenue growth, adjusted operating margin expansion, and 19% growth in adjusted operating income," said Greg Case, CEO of Aon.

Analysis

Aon PLC (AON, Financial) demonstrated robust revenue growth driven by strategic acquisitions and organic growth across its segments. However, the decline in EPS and operating income highlights the challenges posed by increased operating expenses and integration costs. The company's focus on long-term growth investments and restructuring initiatives is expected to yield benefits in the future, but the short-term impact on profitability remains a concern.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aon PLC for further details.

