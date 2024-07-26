Heritage Commerce Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.15 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $41.02 Million

Company Shows Steady Deposits and Improved Credit Quality

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $9.2 million for Q2 2024, down from $10.2 million in Q1 2024 and $16.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.15 per diluted share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.17 in Q1 2024 and $0.27 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Total loans (including loans held-for-sale) generated $45.47 million in interest income for Q2 2024, up from $44.60 million in Q1 2024 and $44.03 million in Q2 2023.
  • Deposits: Total deposits remained steady at $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, with an increase in average deposits during Q2 2024 from the linked quarter.
  • Loan Portfolio: Increased by $43.7 million from the preceding quarter and by $91.0 million year-over-year as of June 30, 2024.
  • Credit Quality: Improved with a reduction in nonperforming assets and classified assets at the end of Q2 2024 from the linked quarter.
  • Total Assets: Remained flat at $5.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Heritage Commerce Corp operates as a bank holding company, offering commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank of Commerce. The company operates through two segments: Banking and Factoring, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Banking segment.

1816783427270242304.png

Performance Overview

Heritage Commerce Corp reported a net income of $9.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. This is a decline from $10.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q1 2024, and a significant drop from $16.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. For the first half of 2024, net income was $19.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Heritage Commerce Corp's Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.18. The company's revenue for the quarter was $41.02 million, aligning with analyst expectations.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income ($ millions) 9.2 10.2 16.4
Earnings Per Share ($) 0.15 0.17 0.27
Revenue ($ millions) 41.02 41.02 41.02

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decline in net income, Heritage Commerce Corp reported several positive developments. The company's loan portfolio, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased by $43.7 million from the previous quarter and by $91.0 million year-over-year. Total deposits remained steady at $4.4 billion, with average deposits increasing during the second quarter.

In the first six months of 2024, we continued to invest in people and technology to achieve our Company’s growth, security, and client service goals," said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong credit quality metrics further improved, as nonperforming assets and classified assets were both down at the end of the second quarter of 2024 from the linked quarter."

Income Statement Highlights

Heritage Commerce Corp's net interest income for Q2 2024 was $45.47 million, up from $44.60 million in Q1 2024 and $44.03 million in Q2 2023. The company's return on average equity (ROAE) was 5.50%, down from 6.08% in Q1 2024 and 10.12% in Q2 2023. The return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.71%, compared to 0.79% in Q1 2024 and 1.25% in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets remained flat at $5.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023. The company's liquidity position remained strong, with steady deposits and improved credit quality metrics.

Analysis

Heritage Commerce Corp's performance in Q2 2024 reflects a challenging environment, with net income and EPS falling short of analyst estimates. However, the company's steady deposits, increased loan portfolio, and improved credit quality are positive indicators. The decline in net income and EPS highlights the need for continued focus on cost management and revenue growth strategies.

For more detailed analysis and insights, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Heritage Commerce Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.