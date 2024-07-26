On July 26, 2024, AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. AllianceBernstein provides investment management services to institutional (43% of assets under management), retail (40%), and private (17%) clients through products that include mutual funds, hedge funds, and separately managed accounts. At the end of January 2024, AB had $726 billion in managed assets, composed primarily of fixed-income (39% of AUM) and equity (43%) strategies, with other investments accounting for the remainder. The company also provides sell-side research and brokerage services through its Sanford Bernstein subsidiary.

Performance Overview

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB, Financial) reported GAAP diluted net income of $0.99 per unit and adjusted diluted net income of $0.71 per unit for Q2 2024. This performance exceeded the analyst estimates of $0.65 earnings per share. The company also declared a cash distribution of $0.71 per unit.

“AB performed well in the second quarter, as global equity markets continued their solid gains," said Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO of AllianceBernstein. “AB posted active net inflows of $1.3 billion, or 1% active organic growth, despite continued active equity outflows. Our retail channel grew by 4% annualized organically, driven by strong growth in fixed income, including 17% growth in municipals. Alternatives/multi-asset grew organically in each channel. Importantly, investment performance improved in equities and remained strong in fixed income. Investment advisory fees grew 13%, adjusted operating income increased by 15% and adjusted operating margin of 30.8% grew 380 basis points year over year. Adjusted earnings per Unit and distributions to unitholders rose by 16%.”

Financial Achievements

AllianceBernstein's net revenues for Q2 2024 were $1.03 billion, a 1.9% increase from $1.01 billion in Q2 2023. However, this was a 6.9% decrease from $1.10 billion in Q1 2024. Operating income stood at $199 million, up 5.6% from $189 million in Q2 2023 but down 17.6% from $242 million in Q1 2024. The operating margin was 19.0%, a slight increase from 18.4% in Q2 2023 but a decrease from 21.2% in Q1 2024.

Metric 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 % Change 1Q 2024 % Change Net Revenues $1,027,943 $1,008,456 1.9% $1,104,151 (6.9%) Operating Income $199,289 $188,661 5.6% $241,997 (17.6%) Operating Margin 19.0% 18.4% 60 bps 21.2% (220 bps) AB Holding Diluted EPU $0.99 $0.53 86.8% $0.67 47.8%

Assets Under Management (AUM)

As of June 30, 2024, AB's total AUM was $769.5 billion, up 1.4% from $758.7 billion in Q1 2024 and 11.3% from $691.5 billion in Q2 2023. The company experienced net inflows of $0.9 billion in Q2 2024, compared to net inflows of $0.5 billion in Q1 2024 and net outflows of $4.0 billion in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Adjusted net revenues for Q2 2024 were $825.8 million, a slight increase from $822.6 million in Q2 2023 but a decrease from $884.2 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted operating income was $254.2 million, up 14.5% from $221.9 million in Q2 2023 but down 5.0% from $267.4 million in Q1 2024. The adjusted operating margin was 30.8%, an increase from 27.0% in Q2 2023 and 30.3% in Q1 2024.

Analysis

AllianceBernstein's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience amid market volatility. The company's ability to generate net inflows and maintain strong investment performance in both equities and fixed income is noteworthy. The increase in investment advisory fees and the improvement in adjusted operating margin are positive indicators for the company's future growth. However, the sequential decline in net revenues and operating income highlights the challenges posed by market conditions and the deconsolidation of Bernstein Research Services.

Overall, AllianceBernstein's Q2 2024 earnings report reflects a balanced performance with significant achievements and some challenges. The company's strategic focus on fixed income and alternative investments, along with its strong retail channel growth, positions it well for future opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AllianceBernstein Holding LP for further details.