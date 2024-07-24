Jul 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. My name is Andrea, and I will be your operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. This is Liverpool second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Today we have with us Mr. Gonzalo Gallegos, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. JosÃ© Antonio Diego, Treasury and Investor Relations Director; and Mr. Enrique Grinan, Investor Relations Officer. There will be a discussion discussing the Company's performance as per the earnings release for the second quarter of 2024 issued yesterday.



If you did not receive the report, please contact Liverpool's IR department and they will be e-mailing it to you or downloaded at the ER's website. Please note that this call is for investors and analysts only. The questions from the Northern media will not be taken, nor sure the call will be reported on.



Any forward-looking statements made during the earnings call are based on information that is currently available. There are subjected to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the