Balchem Corp (BCPC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.98 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $234.1M Misses Expectations

Strong Performance in Human Nutrition and Health and Specialty Products Segments

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $234.1 million, fell short of estimates of $239.69 million, but increased by 1.2% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Earnings: $32.1 million, up 6.5% from the prior year quarter.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.98, compared to $0.93 in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $62.3 million, a record high, up 5.0% from the prior year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $38.4 million, supported by strong cash flows from operations of $45.0 million.
  • Gross Margin: $83.0 million, up 7.3% year-over-year, with gross margin as a percentage of sales increasing to 35.5% from 33.4%.
  • Segment Performance: Human Nutrition & Health and Specialty Products segments delivered record earnings from operations, offsetting challenges in the Animal Nutrition & Health segment.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Balchem Corp (BCPC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, ending June 30, 2024. The company reported quarterly net sales of $234.1 million, net earnings of $32.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $62.3 million, and free cash flow of $38.4 million.

1816798449862078464.png

Company Overview

Balchem Corp is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for various industries, including food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and medical sterilization. The company operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Performance and Challenges

Balchem Corp's Q2 2024 net sales of $234.1 million represented a 1.2% increase compared to the prior year quarter. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $239.69 million. Despite this, the company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.96. The adjusted EPS was $1.09, up from $1.06 in the prior year quarter.

The Human Nutrition and Health segment saw a notable increase in sales, driven by higher sales within the minerals and nutrients business. Conversely, the Animal Nutrition and Health segment experienced a decline in sales due to lower demand in both the monogastric and ruminant species markets.

Financial Achievements

Balchem Corp achieved record earnings from operations and adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024. The company's gross margin increased by 7.3% to $83.0 million, primarily due to a favorable mix and lower manufacturing input costs. Operating expenses rose by $2.7 million, mainly due to higher charges related to outside services and the impact of favorable adjustments to transaction costs in the prior year.

Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and CEO of Balchem, stated, "We delivered solid second quarter financials with record earnings from operations and adjusted EBITDA. I am particularly pleased with the excellent performance in our Human Nutrition and Health and Specialty Products segments, both delivering strong sales and earnings growth."

Segment Performance

The Human Nutrition and Health segment generated sales of $147.9 million, a 9.0% increase compared to the prior year quarter. This segment's earnings from operations were $33.4 million, up 21.3% from the previous year.

The Animal Nutrition and Health segment reported a 19.2% decrease in sales to $49.6 million, with earnings from operations falling by 64.9% to $2.7 million.

The Specialty Products segment saw a 7.2% increase in sales to $35.1 million, with record earnings from operations of $11.2 million, a 20.8% increase from the prior year quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $234.1 million $231.3 million
Gross Margin $83.0 million $77.3 million
Operating Expenses $37.2 million $34.5 million
Net Earnings $32.1 million $30.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $62.3 million $59.3 million

Analysis

Balchem Corp's Q2 2024 performance highlights the company's resilience and ability to achieve record earnings despite challenges in the Animal Nutrition and Health segment. The strong performance in the Human Nutrition and Health and Specialty Products segments underscores the company's strategic focus on high-growth areas. The launch of new products like Optifolin+® further strengthens Balchem's position in the market.

Overall, Balchem Corp's financial results for Q2 2024 demonstrate solid operational execution and strategic growth, positioning the company well for future success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Balchem Corp for further details.

