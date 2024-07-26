Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.56 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $106.8 Million

Stellar Bancorp Inc Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $29.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $26.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.56, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.48.
  • Revenue: $106.8 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $106.56 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.24% for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from 4.26% in Q1 2024.
  • Total Assets: $10.72 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight decrease from $10.73 billion at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Total Deposits: $8.73 billion, down from $8.79 billion in Q1 2024.
  • Nonperforming Assets: $53.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, down from $57.1 million, or 0.53%, in Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Stellar Bancorp Inc is a U.S.-based bank holding company that primarily provides commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company operates more than 50 full-service banking centers.

Performance Overview

Stellar Bancorp Inc reported net income of $29.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.56, for the second quarter of 2024. This performance surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.48 per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $106.8 million, slightly above the estimated $106.56 million.

1816798720046559232.png

Key Financial Achievements

Stellar Bancorp Inc demonstrated solid profitability with an annualized return on average assets of 1.13%, an annualized return on average equity of 7.78%, and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 12.82%. The company also reported a strong net interest margin of 4.24% on a tax-equivalent basis.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $101.4 million, a slight decrease from $102.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income decreased by 14.0% to $5.4 million, primarily due to a reduction in gains on sales of assets. Noninterest expense decreased marginally to $71.2 million from $71.4 million in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total loans decreased to $7.71 billion from $7.91 billion at the end of the first quarter. Total deposits also saw a decline, reaching $8.73 billion compared to $8.79 billion in the previous quarter. The company’s total assets stood at $10.72 billion, a slight decrease from $10.73 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $53.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, down from $57.1 million, or 0.53%, at the end of the first quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.23% of total loans, consistent with the previous quarter. Net charge-offs for the second quarter were minimal at $1 thousand.

Commentary

“We are pleased to announce our second quarter 2024 results,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined focus on capital, credit, and liquidity gives us strength and optionality as we move into the back half of the year. Although many anticipate lower interest rates in September, we are prepared if that does not come to pass. Stellar Bank is well-positioned for either outcome.”

Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Income $29.8 million $26.1 million
Earnings Per Share $0.56 $0.49
Net Interest Margin 4.24% 4.26%
Total Loans $7.71 billion $7.91 billion
Total Deposits $8.73 billion $8.79 billion

Analysis

Stellar Bancorp Inc’s performance in the second quarter of 2024 highlights its resilience and strategic focus on maintaining strong capital, credit, and liquidity positions. The company’s ability to exceed earnings estimates and maintain a robust net interest margin despite a challenging interest rate environment is commendable. However, the slight decrease in loans and deposits indicates a cautious approach in a competitive market.

Overall, Stellar Bancorp Inc’s financial health and strategic initiatives position it well for future growth, making it a noteworthy consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stellar Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.