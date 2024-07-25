Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) achieved over 2 million enrollments in its generative AI catalog and welcomed nearly 7 million new learners, marking one of the highest quarterly increases since 2020.

The company launched a record number of entry-level professional certificates in Q2 2024, surpassing the entirety of 2022, with contributions from major partners like Google Cloud, IBM, Meta, and Microsoft.

Coursera Inc (COUR) introduced and enhanced several AI-powered product innovations, including Coursera Coach, Course Builder, and a new suite of academic integrity features.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 outlook ranges for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating confidence in its financial performance.

Coursera Inc (COUR) reported strong financial results for Q2 2024, with total revenue of $170.3 million, up 11% year-over-year, and a gross profit of $92.3 million, reflecting a 54% gross margin.

Negative Points

The company faces challenges in navigating the evolving landscape of higher education and the urgent need for skills development amid the generative AI revolution.

There is anxiety among individuals about job displacement and security, and businesses are struggling to adapt to the rapid changes brought by AI.

Coursera Inc (COUR) experienced a decline in net retention rate (NRR) for its enterprise segment, particularly due to transitory budgets in government partnerships.

The company anticipates a deceleration in revenue growth for Q3 2024, with a forecasted range of $171 million to $175 million, compared to the strong performance in Q2.

Operating expenses are expected to increase in the second half of 2024, which may impact EBITDA margins despite the company's efforts to optimize for growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the revenue deceleration in Q3 and the expected reacceleration in Q4?

A: Kenneth Hahn, CFO: The forecast is based on product and content introductions. Significant content releases in Q2 will impact the rest of the year. The deceleration in Q3 is due to a tough comparison with a strong Q3 in 2023, while Q4 is expected to benefit from new content launches.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of the budgetary environment for enterprise learning and development (L&D)?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda, CEO: We are seeing stabilization in Europe and North America, where we had previously seen the most pressure. Companies are starting to see the potential of generative AI to create value and unlock productivity, which could lead to increased budgets for L&D.

Q: How is the free-to-paid learner conversion in the consumer segment?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda, CEO: We are seeing stabilization and some positive indications. New content, especially job-specific credentials, is expected to drive further improvements in conversion rates.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new content production arrangements with more favorable revenue share and exclusivity?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda, CEO: We are using generative AI tools to produce content in collaboration with industry partners. This allows us to take on production costs and risks, leading to better revenue share economics. Kenneth Hahn, CFO: We have allocated $20 million for this initiative, which is expected to be highly profitable.

Q: What is the outlook for the degree segment, given the strong growth in Q2?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda, CEO: We are optimistic about our pathway degree strategy, which allows learners to start with open content and earn credits towards a degree. However, there is still uncertainty in the market, and we are cautious about the growth trajectory.

Q: How are you thinking about the primary uses of your large cash balance?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda, CEO: We are preserving cash for strategic opportunities, especially given the rapid technological changes with generative AI. Kenneth Hahn, CFO: We have been actively investigating M&A opportunities and incurred significant costs for a potential transaction that did not close.

Q: Can you elaborate on the challenges in the government segment affecting net retention rate (NRR)?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda, CEO: Some large government deals were funded by transitory budgets that did not renew, impacting NRR. We are focusing on use cases with more stable budgets to improve NRR.

Q: What are the drivers of the expected uptick in expense growth in the back half of the year?

A: Kenneth Hahn, CFO: The increase in expenses will be driven by continued investment in R&D and marketing opportunities. Content production costs will be capitalized, and we will spend effectively to support growth opportunities.

Q: How should we think about the impact of new certificate launches on revenue growth?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda, CEO: We have seen strong interest from industry partners and increased efficiency in content production. While we are optimistic about demand, there is still some uncertainty. Kenneth Hahn, CFO: The tough comparison with a strong Q3 2023 impacts the year-over-year growth, but new launches in Q2 will contribute to Q3 and Q4 revenue.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of international performance in the consumer segment?

A: Kenneth Hahn, CFO: We have seen strong performance internationally, particularly in India, driven by geo-priced content and product innovations. This has contributed to the stabilization and improvement in conversion rates.

