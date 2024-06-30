Gentex Corp (GNTX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.37 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $572.9 Million

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Analyst Expectations

Summary
  • Net Sales: $572.9 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $622.79 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 32.9%, slightly down from 33.1% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $86.0 million, compared to $109.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (GAAP): $0.37, below analyst estimates of $0.52.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by 12% to $73.7 million, driven by staffing and engineering-related professional fees.
  • Share Repurchases: 1.4 million shares repurchased at an average price of $34.43 per share.
  • Updated Annual Guidance: Revenue revised to $2.40 - $2.50 billion from $2.45 - $2.55 billion, with gross margin adjusted to 34% - 34.5% from 34% - 35%.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, faced challenges in the quarter due to a decline in light vehicle production in key markets.

Company Overview

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) initially produced smoke-detection equipment. The company sold its first glare-control interior mirror in 1982 and its first model using electrochromic technology in 1987. Automotive revenue constitutes about 98% of total revenue. In 2023, Gentex reported sales of approximately $2.3 billion, shipping 50.6 million mirrors, with a unit mix of 63% interior and 37% exterior mirrors. The company is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) reported net sales of $572.9 million, a decrease from $583.5 million in the same period of 2023. The company's gross profit margin was 32.9%, slightly down from 33.1% in the previous year. Income from operations stood at $114.9 million, compared to $127.3 million in Q2 2023. Net income for the quarter was $86.0 million, translating to earnings per diluted share of $0.37, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.52 per share.

1816813650783137792.png

Challenges and Market Conditions

The decline in light vehicle production in North America, Europe, and Japan/Korea by 3% compared to Q2 2023 significantly impacted Gentex's performance. According to Gentex President and CEO, Steve Downing, "During the second quarter of 2024, light vehicle production weakened in most of our primary markets. The quarter began with sales coming close to forecast for both April and May, but then saw a significant change in June that left us well below our forecast for the quarter."

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the challenges, Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) achieved a gross profit of $188.6 million and maintained a gross margin of 32.9%. Operating expenses increased by 12% to $73.7 million, primarily due to staffing and engineering-related professional fees. The company also repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $34.43 per share during the quarter.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $572.9 million $583.5 million
Gross Profit $188.6 million $193.1 million
Income from Operations $114.9 million $127.3 million
Net Income $86.0 million $109.2 million
Earnings per Diluted Share $0.37 $0.47

Income Statement Highlights

Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) reported a net income of $86.0 million for Q2 2024, down from $109.2 million in Q2 2023. The decrease was driven by lower net sales and income from operations, as well as a swing to a loss of $13.5 million in other income, primarily due to non-cash losses from mark-to-market adjustments within the company's tech investment portfolio.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) reported total assets of $2.74 billion, up from $2.61 billion at the end of 2023. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $260.2 million and short-term investments of $15.5 million. Total liabilities stood at $304.7 million, with shareholders' investment at $2.4 billion.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) has adjusted its guidance for 2024, with revenue now expected to be between $2.40 billion and $2.50 billion, down from the original guidance of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion. The company continues to forecast strong growth and profitability despite the recent challenges in the light vehicle production environment.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gentex Corp for further details.

