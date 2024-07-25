Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial) reported solid top-line and strong bottom-line results with net sales of $1.2 billion, up 7% year-over-year.

The company's digital products portfolio saw approximately 200,000 device activations in the second quarter, indicating accelerating growth.

FBIN announced key partnerships with several large insurance companies, including a nationwide agreement with Farmers Insurance, which is expected to drive significant growth.

The company achieved a 40 basis points improvement in operating margin compared to the second quarter of 2023, bringing year-to-date operating margin improvement to 110 basis points.

FBIN's security segment grew sales by 12% in the quarter, with a 330 basis points improvement in operating margin, driven by continuous improvement initiatives.

Negative Points

Organic sales were down 3% compared to the second quarter of 2023, excluding China, which was impacted by lower sales due to cautious consumer behavior.

The market in China continues to remain challenged, with sales down more than 35% in the quarter.

The company's security segment saw a high single-digit decline in organic sales, primarily due to continued softness in consumer retail and e-commerce.

FBIN's guidance for the remainder of 2024 reflects a cautious outlook on consumer confidence and continued affordability challenges.

The company expects the global market for its products to be down 3% to 1%, with the US market down 1% to flat, indicating a challenging market environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify the impact of the digital partnerships mentioned and discuss the opportunity relative to the business today and the ramp towards over $1 billion in revenue by 2030?

A: Nicholas Fink, CEO: The digital portfolio, including water and security products, is expected to exceed $1 billion by 2030. We anticipate 150 basis points of growth from the digital portfolio in the second half of 2024. The insurance partnerships, particularly with Farmers Insurance, are significant as they mandate the use of our products, which can drastically reduce water damage costs. The municipal channel also presents a substantial opportunity, especially with the California Water Efficiency Partnership.

Q: How do you view the health of the consumer and the outlook for the third and fourth quarters?

A: Nicholas Fink, CEO: While we remain cautious about the consumer due to ongoing economic uncertainties, we have seen some stabilization in retail. The single-family new construction market is performing better than expected, which gives us confidence. We expect the third quarter sales to be down around 2.5% and the fourth quarter sales to grow by 3%, driven by connected products and new construction completions.

Q: What are the dynamics behind the strong margins in the security segment, and why might they step down in the second half?

A: David Barry, CFO: The strong margins in the security segment are due to replatforming the cost base and continuous improvement initiatives. However, we plan to reinvest in the business, particularly in Master Lock and connected products, which may cause some margin volatility.

Q: Where do you see the biggest near-term opportunity within the three pillars of the Flow business (consumer, insurance, municipal)?

A: Nicholas Fink, CEO: The insurance pillar presents the largest near-term opportunity. Insurers are increasingly looking to mitigate water damage risks, which cost over $15 billion annually. Our products can significantly reduce these costs, making them attractive to insurers.

Q: Can you provide more details on the US single-family new construction market and the reasons for raising the guidance?

A: David Barry, CFO: We raised our guidance for the single-family new construction market to 8-10% growth due to strong first-half starts and completions. Our products are typically consumed closer to the completion stage, giving us confidence in continued growth through the second half of the year.

Q: How are you managing inflation and potential tariffs, and what is your pricing strategy for 2025?

A: Nicholas Fink, CEO: We have invested in category management capabilities, allowing us to take price annually in smaller increments. This approach maintains market predictability. David Barry, CFO: Less than 20% of our material spend is from China, down from over 50% in 2017. We are well-prepared for potential tariffs and have dual-sourced key components to mitigate risks.

Q: What are the trends in the Fiberon business, and how did they progress through the quarter?

A: David Barry, CFO: Fiberon saw consistent growth through the quarter, driven by wholesale channels. There was no significant volatility, aligning with the seasonal building trends.

Q: How do you view the recovery in the repair and remodel (R&R) market as we move into next year?

A: David Barry, CFO: We consider factors like consumer confidence, unemployment, home equity levels, and existing home sales. The $33 trillion in home equity and the current low extraction rate suggest potential for increased R&R spending as interest rates ease.

Q: What is the current size of the digital and connected business, and what growth can we expect in 2025 and 2026?

A: David Barry, CFO: The digital and connected business is now annualizing sales north of $300 million. We expect this to continue accelerating, contributing significantly to above-market growth in the coming years.

Q: Can you explain the improved margin outlook for the outdoor segment and the reduced outlook for security sales?

A: David Barry, CFO: The outdoor segment's improved margins are due to additional volume leverage and favorable lower-cost inventory. The reduced outlook for security sales is primarily due to first-half POS softness in Master Lock, but we have seen improvement towards the end of Q2 and into July.

