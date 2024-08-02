Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $577.45, Tyler Technologies Inc has enjoyed a daily gain of 2.32%, and an impressive three-month growth of 26.25%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Tyler Technologies Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key valuation aspects. These aspects have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Tyler Technologies Inc boasts a GF Score of 92, suggesting a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Tyler Technologies Inc Business

Tyler Technologies Inc, with a market cap of $24.52 billion and annual sales of $2.03 billion, specializes in software solutions and services for local government entities. Its core products include Munis, Odyssey, and various payment systems, alongside additional modules and outsourced services. The company's operating margin stands at 12.65%, reflecting its efficient operational structure.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Tyler Technologies Inc's financial robustness is evident through its Financial Strength rating. An Interest Coverage ratio of 19.75 and an Altman Z-Score of 9.13 highlight its ability to manage financial obligations and stave off distress. The company's strategic debt management is further underscored by a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.32.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Profitability Rank and Predictability Rank of Tyler Technologies Inc are testaments to its consistent operational success and solid financial health. The company's commitment to growth is evident from its 19.3% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate, surpassing 72.34% of peers in the Software industry. This growth trajectory is supported by a strong increase in EBITDA over recent years.

Conclusion

Considering Tyler Technologies Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

