Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Total written premium increased by 30% year over year in Q2, indicating strong growth.

Core revenue grew by 20% year over year, showing an acceleration from the previous quarter.

Franchise agent productivity reached the highest level in company history with same-store sales up 29% year over year.

The company successfully added new high-quality agents, with corporate agents increasing from 292 in Q1 to 313 in Q2.

Significant investments in technology have begun to show results, improving agent productivity and client experience.

Negative Points

The personal lines industry remains in a challenging cycle, impacting carrier profitability and product availability.

Client retention decreased slightly to 84% from 85% in the previous quarter, indicating some customer churn.

Contingent commissions declined by 44% year over year due to challenging carrier profitability.

The company faces significant macro and industry challenges, including inflation and severe weather events.

There is uncertainty about the pace of market recovery, particularly in the home insurance sector.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Mark, in your opening comments, you mentioned product availability, particularly on the auto side. Can you provide more details on the current state and future expectations for product availability in both auto and property insurance?

A: On the home side, it's improving but varies by state and product. Auto insurance availability is also opening up slowly on a state-by-state basis. We need to see more consistent carrier profitability before making any solid predictions.

Q: Regarding the reiterated guidance for margin expansion, are there any notable one-time items in the second half of 2023 that we should consider for comparative purposes?

A: There are no significant one-time items in the second half of 2023. The margin expansion expected in Q4 is primarily due to potential material contingencies and the ramp-up of new agents from our summer classes.

Q: Last quarter, you mentioned a modest impact on commission rates from some carriers. Did this trend continue, and how are state-backed plans affecting commission rates?

A: We haven't seen other carriers changing commission rates significantly. The average commission rate has slightly declined due to writing in geographies with lower commission rates and more business going to state-run plans, which typically pay lower commissions.

Q: Should we expect revenue growth to accelerate in the third and fourth quarters?

A: Yes, especially on a core basis. The timing of aggregate growth may vary depending on contingencies, but core revenue growth is expected to accelerate.

Q: Are you seeing any carriers exiting markets or reducing their presence?

A: The market dynamics are constantly changing as carriers adjust their pricing and underwriting models. However, we haven't seen any significant exits like in the first quarter.

Q: Can you provide more details on the decision to increase the corporate agent headcount target to over 400 by year-end?

A: The decision is driven by successful university recruiting and our ability to absorb new agents without deteriorating productivity. The quality of candidates and their ramp-up speed have been excellent, allowing us to increase our target.

Q: How do you view the competitive environment, particularly in home insurance?

A: We haven't seen a significant shift in the home insurance environment from the first quarter. The competitive dynamics remain largely the same.

Q: What housing or mortgage market conditions are assumed in your guidance?

A: We are not assuming any improvement in the housing market in our guidance. Our agents are focused on capturing more leads, and there's plenty of market share for us to take even without an improvement in housing conditions.

Q: How are individual producers at the franchise level compensated?

A: Compensation is ultimately up to the franchisee, but typically, it mirrors our corporate structure, with 40% on gross new business and 15-20% on gross renewal.

Q: Can you provide the growth number for new business premiums in the corporate channel?

A: Franchise new business premium was up 29% in the quarter. The specific corporate number will be available in the 10-Q.

