Affinity Bancshares Inc (AFBI) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS at $0.16, Revenue at $7.6 Million

Performance Overview and Financial Highlights

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.0 million for Q2 2024, down from $1.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Diluted EPS: $0.16 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.24 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $7.6 million for Q2 2024, up from $6.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased to 3.71% in Q2 2024 from 3.17% in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $872.6 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $843.3 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits: Increased by $15.3 million to $689.7 million at June 30, 2024.
  • Non-Performing Loans: Decreased to $3.0 million at June 30, 2024 from $7.4 million at December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Affinity Bancshares Inc (AFBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Affinity Bancshares Inc is the holding company for Affinity Bank, which offers a variety of deposit accounts and invests in various loan types and securities.

1816939304375709696.png

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Affinity Bancshares Inc reported a net income of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease from $1.6 million for the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per share also declined to $0.16 from $0.24 in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
Net Income (in thousands) $1,031 $1,590
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.16 $0.24
Return on Average Assets 0.48% 0.71%
Return on Average Equity 3.33% 5.37%
Net Interest Margin 3.71% 3.17%
Efficiency Ratio 78.74% 71.68%

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter was $7.6 million, up from $6.7 million in the same period last year. This increase was driven by higher interest income on loans and investment securities, partially offset by rising deposit and borrowing costs. The net interest margin improved to 3.71% from 3.17% in Q2 2023.

Noninterest income saw a modest increase to $706,000, while noninterest expenses rose significantly by $1.4 million to $6.7 million. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher professional fees related to the merger with Atlanta Postal Credit Union and increased salaries and employee benefits.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets grew to $872.6 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $843.3 million at the end of 2023. This growth was mainly attributed to a $32.7 million increase in total gross loans, driven by strong demand in construction and commercial non-owner occupied properties.

Non-performing loans decreased significantly to $3.0 million from $7.4 million at the end of 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans improved to 282.0%, compared to 120.1% at the end of 2023.

Liquidity and Capital

Deposits increased by $15.3 million to $689.7 million, with a notable $18.4 million rise in demand deposits. Borrowings also increased by $11.8 million to $51.8 million, reflecting the company's efforts to enhance liquidity.

Common book value per share rose to $19.49, and tangible book value per share increased to $16.64. The equity to assets ratio stood at 14.33%, while the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 12.50%.

Commentary

“The increase in net interest income and margin reflects our strategic focus on optimizing our earning assets and managing our funding costs effectively,” said the company in its earnings release.

Conclusion

While Affinity Bancshares Inc (AFBI, Financial) faced challenges with rising noninterest expenses, the company demonstrated resilience through improved net interest income and a stronger balance sheet. The significant decrease in non-performing loans and the strategic growth in assets and deposits highlight the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Affinity Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.