First Capital Inc (FCAP) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.85 and Revenue of $2.8 Million

Net Income Rises Amid Increased Interest Income and Noninterest Income

Summary
  • Net Income: $2.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased by $335,000 for Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, driven by a rise in interest income of $1.6 million.
  • Interest Expense: Increased by $1.3 million due to a higher average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which rose from 1.12% to 1.71% year-over-year.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by $160,000 for Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, including a $65,000 increase in gains on the sale of loans.
  • Noninterest Expense: Increased by $334,000 for Q2 2024, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits and professional fees.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Increased to $360,000 for Q2 2024 from $350,000 in Q2 2023, reflecting loan growth and macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 3.15% for Q2 2024 from 3.06% in Q2 2023.
On July 26, 2024, First Capital Inc (FCAP, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting net income of $2.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

First Capital Inc is the financial holding company of First Harrison Bank. Through its subsidiary, it operates as a federally-chartered savings bank providing banking services to individuals and business customers across various locations in America. The bank offers a range of loans, including residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans such as home equity, second mortgage, and automobile loans.

Performance and Challenges

First Capital Inc (FCAP, Financial) experienced a notable increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses, which rose by $335,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This increase was driven by a $1.6 million rise in interest income, attributed to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 3.88% to 4.42%. However, interest expense also increased by $1.3 million due to a rise in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 1.12% to 1.71%.

Financial Achievements

The company's net interest margin improved from 3.06% in Q2 2023 to 3.15% in Q2 2024, reflecting effective management of interest-earning assets and liabilities. Noninterest income also saw an increase of $160,000, driven by gains on the sale of loans and a reduction in losses on equity securities.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Interest Income $12.2 million $10.6 million
Total Interest Expense $3.6 million $2.3 million
Net Interest Income $8.7 million $8.3 million
Provision for Credit Losses $360,000 $350,000
Net Interest Income After Provision $8.3 million $8.0 million
Total Noninterest Income $2.0 million $1.9 million
Total Noninterest Expense $7.0 million $6.7 million
Net Income $2.8 million $2.7 million

Analysis of Performance

First Capital Inc (FCAP, Financial) demonstrated resilience with a slight increase in net income despite rising interest expenses and noninterest expenses. The company's ability to increase its net interest margin and noninterest income highlights effective asset and liability management. However, the rise in nonperforming assets and increased provision for credit losses indicate potential challenges ahead, necessitating vigilant risk management.

Overall, First Capital Inc (FCAP, Financial) has shown a balanced performance with strategic growth in interest income and noninterest income, positioning itself well in the competitive banking industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Capital Inc for further details.

