Roche Holding AG (RHHBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Core Business Amid COVID-19 Sales Decline

Roche Holding AG (RHHBF) reports robust performance in core operations, despite challenges from COVID-19 sales decrease and loss of exclusivity impacts.

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Group Sales: Increased by 8%, excluding COVID by 5%.
  • Pharma Sales: Grew 8% in the base business.
  • Diagnostics Sales: Increased by 9%.
  • COVID-19 Sales Decrease: CHF 0.8 billion.
  • LOE Impact: CHF 0.6 billion.
  • Core Operating Profit: Increased by 11%.
  • Core Operating Margin: Increased by almost 2 percentage points.
  • Core EPS: Grew 9%.
  • Operating Free Cash Flow: Grew 9%.
  • Revenue from Key Brands: Vabysmo, Phesgo, Ocrevus, Polivy, Evrysdi, Hemlibra added almost CHF 2 billion.
  • Pharma Core Operating Profit Margin: 50.5%.
  • Pharma Volumes: Up by 13%.
  • Diagnostics Core Operating Profit: Increased by 22%.
  • Diagnostics Core Operating Margin: 22%.
  • Free Cash Flow: CHF 8 billion in both half years.
  • Gross Debt: CHF 34.4 billion.
  • Core Tax Rate: Increased to 17.3% from 16.9%.
  • Core Net Financial Results: Deteriorated by CHF 276 million.
  • IFRS Net Income: Declined by 4% in constant rates.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Group sales increased by 8%, with Pharma growing 8% and Diagnostics growing 9%.
  • Core operating profit rose by 11%, driven by effective cost management.
  • Several key regulatory approvals and filings were achieved, including Ocrevus subcutaneous in the EU and US, and Vabysmo prefilled syringe in the US.
  • Strong performance in the base business, with high-single digit growth excluding COVID-19 impacts.
  • Positive readouts in the obesity space and multiple new product launches in Diagnostics, such as the cobas Liat Respiratory Panel and continuous glucose monitoring system.

Negative Points

  • Significant sales decrease in COVID-19 related products, impacting overall revenue by CHF 0.8 billion.
  • Loss of exclusivity (LOE) impact of CHF 0.6 billion, affecting sales.
  • Challenges in the Japanese market due to mandatory price cuts and a decline in Ronapreve sales.
  • Increased financial expenses due to higher debt levels from previous M&A activities.
  • Disappointing Phase 2/3 results for tiragolumab in non-small cell lung cancer, leading to the discontinuation of certain trials.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you expect the obesity market to play out, and how does it inform your thinking of the potential designs of Phase 3 trials for both CT-388 and CT-996?
A: The obesity market is expected to be huge, with about 50% of the world's population projected to be obese by 2035. Roche has the advantage of both an injectable (CT-388) and an oral (CT-996) treatment. The oral treatment, being a synthetic small molecule, can be scaled much faster using Roche's existing manufacturing network. Maintenance therapy with the oral treatment post-injectable is one potential strategy. Roche believes its molecules have best-in-disease potential and plans to move them to market faster than current assumptions.

Q: How are you achieving decreases in gross margins, particularly in the Pharma division?
A: The reduction in cost of goods is the result of several years of work, culminating in the divestment of the Vacaville facility. Roche has been focused on creating a more efficient manufacturing footprint, leading to dramatic increases in efficiency and lower costs. The benefits of these efforts are now being realized.

Q: What is Roche's strategy in the obesity space, given the competitive landscape?
A: Roche believes it has potential best-in-disease molecules with CT-388 and CT-996. The company is also exploring combinations with other assets in its pipeline, such as those targeting kidney disease, ophthalmology, and neurology. Roche's approach includes leveraging its differentiated molecules and fast-tracking certain programs to bring them to market quickly. The company is also open to potential deals to further strengthen its position in the obesity market.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Phase 2 PADOVA study for prasinezumab in Parkinson's disease?
A: The PADOVA study is a Phase 2b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of prasinezumab in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease on stable symptomatic medication. The primary endpoint is the MDS UPDRS part III, with a focus on functional improvement. While accelerated approval is a possibility, it is not the base case, given the high-risk nature of the program.

Q: How representative are the Phase 1 data for CT-388 and CT-996 in obesity, and what are the theoretical differentiations of these molecules?
A: The Phase 1 data for CT-388 and CT-996 are considered representative, with no dropouts and significant weight loss observed. The molecules are designed to have minimal to no beta arrestin recruitment, which is believed to provide prolonged pharmacological activity. Roche is confident in the differentiation of these molecules and their potential best-in-disease status.

Q: What is the outlook for Tecentriq in small cell lung cancer, given the competitive landscape?
A: While Roche expects some competitive impact in small cell lung cancer, the company believes that Tecentriq's entrenched position and strong data will prevent a wholesale switch to competitors. Roche remains confident in Tecentriq's effectiveness in its approved indications.

Q: How is Roche addressing the need for devices in its portfolio, particularly for obesity and immunology treatments?
A: Roche recognizes the importance of devices, especially as healthcare shifts more towards home care. The company is doubling down on its efforts in this area, focusing on developing and improving devices to support its treatments in obesity, immunology, and other areas.

Q: What are Roche's expectations for the launch and approval timeline of Elevidys in Europe?
A: Roche is working closely with regulators to review Elevidys data as quickly as possible, given its importance for patients. The company expects approval in Europe next year.

Q: How does Roche plan to manage the financial impact of large studies required for advancing obesity treatments?
A: Roche is committed to defending its margins and will not allow margin erosion. The company sees opportunities to become more efficient and ensure that resources are allocated effectively to support investments in obesity treatments and other areas.

Q: What is Roche's approach to combining obesity treatments with other therapies, such as those for cardiovascular or kidney diseases?
A: Roche is focused on combining obesity treatments with therapies that address muscle wasting, which is a significant issue in obesity. The company believes that combining treatments to reduce muscle loss will provide more sustainable weight loss and better overall outcomes for patients.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.