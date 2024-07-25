Chief Scientific Officer Stephen Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX, Financial) on July 25, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 75,611 shares of the company.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, Stephen Betz has sold a total of 33,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $53.43 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $4.29 billion.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, although it is essential to consider the broader market and company-specific factors when evaluating such transactions.

