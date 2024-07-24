On July 24, 2024, David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan Inc (AGX, Financial), sold 15,134 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 44,348 shares of Argan Inc.

Argan Inc is engaged in providing engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,134 shares and has not made any purchases. The transaction history for Argan Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells over the last year.

Shares of Argan Inc were priced at $77.79 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.036 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.61, which is above both the industry median of 15.385 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $60.90, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. This suggests that Argan Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

