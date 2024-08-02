Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS, Financial), executed a sale of 12,500 shares of the company on July 25, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 155,311 shares of Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc specializes in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The company is known for its global investment strategies.

Over the past year, Jon Cheigh has sold a total of 19,659 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Cohen & Steers Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 8 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc were trading at $84.08. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 33.95, significantly higher than both the industry median of 12.57 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Cohen & Steers Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $62.10 compared to the current price results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring Cohen & Steers Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.