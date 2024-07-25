On July 25, 2024, Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $128.89 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 106,974 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a transportation and logistics company, provides shipping services primarily in the Pacific. The company's services encompass domestic and international rail intermodal service, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, supply chain services, and less-than-truckload transportation services, among other logistics and transportation-related offerings.

Over the past year, Joel Wine has sold a total of 64,632 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $128.89 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.37, which is above the industry median of 14.2.

The stock's valuation, according to GuruFocus GF Value, is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45. The GF Value of $88.65 suggests a potential overvaluation in comparison to the current trading price.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are components used to determine the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.