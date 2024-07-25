On July 25, 2024, Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $55.19 per share, totaling approximately $1,379,750. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 353,391 shares of the company.

ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and over 140,000 employees in 350+ offices deployed throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions, and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions.

Over the past year, Scott Salmirs has sold a total of 75,000 shares of ABM Industries Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ABM Industries Inc were trading at $55.19 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.457 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.42, which is below both the industry median of 17.44 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ABM Industries Inc is estimated at $50.67 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and stock valuation. The transaction details and the company’s valuation metrics provide a snapshot of ABM Industries Inc’s current financial position and market perception.

