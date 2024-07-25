Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 34% year-over-year to $197 million in the second quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 26%, and non-GAAP free cash flow margin reached 25%.

AppFolio introduced innovative features like Realm-X Assistant and Realm-X Messages, enhancing operational efficiency for customers.

Strong adoption of AppFolio Property Manager Max, geared towards large operators with complex portfolios.

Expansion of the AppFolio Stack marketplace, integrating more than 3 million units and adding new partners like Livly.

Negative Points

Reduced transaction fees associated with card-based payments impacted revenue growth.

Increased headcount growth to achieve strategic objectives may lead to higher operational costs.

Seasonal decline in demand for screening services and risk mitigation expected in the fourth quarter.

Continued investment in sales and marketing initiatives may pressure margins.

Potential risks and uncertainties highlighted in SEC filings could impact future results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue growth drivers for this quarter?

A: (Fay Goon, CFO) Revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $197 million, driven by new customers, additional total units on the platform, and continued adoption of AppFolio Property Manager Plus and Max. Value-added services revenue also grew 43% year-over-year due to higher usage of online payments and risk mitigation products.

Q: What are the key innovations introduced at the NAA's Apartmentalize event?

A: (Shane Trigg, CEO) We announced several innovations, including Realm-X Assistant, which can generate reports and initiate actions with a single prompt, and Realm-X Messages, a reimagined inbox for property managers. Upcoming releases include Realm-X Flows, an automation engine for tasks like rental applications and lease renewals.

Q: How is AppFolio addressing the needs of upmarket customers?

A: (Shane Trigg, CEO) We are innovating to solve pain points by offering solutions for multiple portfolio types, including affordable and student housing. Our AppFolio Stack marketplace, which integrates preferred software applications, now has over 3 million units connected, providing more choice and flexibility for large multi-family operators.

Q: Can you elaborate on the adoption and success of AppFolio Property Manager Max?

A: (Shane Trigg, CEO) AppFolio Property Manager Max is geared towards large operators with complex portfolios. We continue to see strong adoption as it proves valuable for deepening existing customer relationships and winning new business. The plan includes powerful differentiating features that cater to the needs of large operators.

Q: What are the financial expectations for the rest of the year?

A: (Fay Goon, CFO) We are raising our full-year revenue guidance to $772 million to $778 million, implying a 25% annual growth rate. We also expect non-GAAP operating margin to be 23.5% to 24.5% and free cash flow margin to be 22% to 24%. This reflects continued growth in units, ARPU expansion, and strategic investments.

Q: How is AppFolio leveraging AI to enhance its platform?

A: (Shane Trigg, CEO) Our embedded generative AI, Realm-X, is creating differentiated value by transforming operational performance. Early users report saving an average of 12.5 hours per week, with 75% agreeing that it reduces busy work. This AI-driven innovation is just the beginning of the value we aim to deliver.

Q: What are the strategic components driving AppFolio's growth?

A: (Shane Trigg, CEO) Our strategy includes differentiating to win, unlocking upmarket customers, driving customer adoption and success, scaling the business, and fostering great people and culture. Each component is designed to create extraordinary outcomes for our customers and shareholders.

Q: How is AppFolio supporting its customers' growth?

A: (Shane Trigg, CEO) Our multi-tier product lineup provides instant upgrade paths, ensuring we have offerings that grow with our customers. The AppFolio Property Manager Max plan, in particular, is helping us deepen relationships and win new business by catering to the needs of large operators with complex portfolios.

Q: What are the key areas of investment for AppFolio?

A: (Fay Goon, CFO) We are investing in innovation, including initiatives like Realm-X, student housing, and affordable housing. We are also increasing our presence at industry events and expanding our partner ecosystem to provide more value and flexibility to our customers.

Q: How is AppFolio's culture contributing to its success?

A: (Shane Trigg, CEO) Our people are the catalyst for our vision to power the future of the real estate industry. We foster innovation through events like Hack Day, where our teams develop solutions that improve our customers' lives. This culture of innovation and dedication is key to our ongoing success.

