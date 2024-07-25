OneStream Inc CFO William Koefoed Sells 20,000 Shares

On July 25, 2024, William Koefoed, the Chief Financial Officer of OneStream Inc (OS, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

OneStream Inc specializes in providing corporate performance management solutions designed to simplify complex financial consolidation, reporting, planning, and operational analytics for large enterprises. The company's integrated, cloud-based platform assists organizations in their financial processes and decision-making.

The shares were sold at a price of $18.85 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $377,000. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company to zero shares.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for OneStream Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 2 insider sales and 0 insider buys. The recent transaction by William Koefoed marks a significant sale, as it was one of the larger single transactions noted in the past year.

The current market cap of OneStream Inc stands at approximately $4.38 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are essential for investors tracking the company's performance and stock price valuation.

For further insights into the stock's valuation, investors might consider the GF Value, which provides an estimate of the intrinsic value based on historical multiples, adjusted for future business growth expectations.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable clues about the company's future prospects and financial health.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.