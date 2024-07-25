On July 25, 2024, Brian Ellis, Senior Vice President - General Counsel of Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial), sold 9,600 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 20,230 shares of Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its portfolio of businesses spans the fields of environmental and applied solutions, life sciences, and diagnostics, driving innovation in sectors crucial for societal and economic development.

Over the past year, Brian Ellis has engaged in multiple transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 13,600 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The insider transaction history for Danaher Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 16 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the day of the latest transaction by Brian Ellis, shares of Danaher Corp were trading at $275.16. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $197.82 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 48.65, which is above both the industry median of 30.03 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Danaher Corp is $201.72 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor considering past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.