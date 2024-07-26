Q2 2024 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Tobin Tornehl - Sensient Technologies Corp - CFO, Principal Financial Officer, & VP



Good morning, and welcome to the Sensient earnings call for the same quarter of 2024. I'm Tobin Tornehl, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I'm joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Earlier today, we released our 2024 second quarter results. A copy of the earnings release and slides we will be