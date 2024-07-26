Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

CMS Info Systems Ltd (BOM:543441, Financial) reported a strong quarter with 17% revenue growth and 13% adjusted PAT growth.

The company added 3,000 touch points in Q1, bringing the total to 140,000 points in its managed services business.

Order book wins for the quarter were robust at INR200 crores.

The company is investing aggressively in developing its IoT RMS tech stack and secured a significant win with the Artemis project at a leading bank.

The company is confident of achieving its FY25 revenue guidance of INR2,600 crores to INR2,700 crores, translating to a growth of 15% to 19% for the year.

Negative Points

Q1 usually has a seasonality impact, further affected by a long collection cycle impacting cash velocity in several large states.

Adjusted PAT margin stood at 16.4%, which may not meet some investors' expectations.

The cash logistics business grew by only 10% year-on-year, which is relatively modest compared to other segments.

There are ongoing concerns about bad debts and provisions, with amounts around INR80 crores to INR90 crores being written off annually.

Margins in the managed services segment decreased from 18.6% to 17.1%, attributed to lower activities due to elections and lack of economies of scale.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of CMS Info Systems Ltd (BOM:543441) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: Can you explain the provisions for bad debts and how they are expected to trend in the future?

A: Rajiv Kaul (CEO) - The provisions for bad debts were around INR90 crores last year. We aim to keep this number around 4.5% in FY24, down from 5.1% in FY23. The implementation of cassettes should help reduce this provisioning over time.

Q: What caused the lower margins in Managed Services this quarter?

A: Pankaj Khandelwal (CFO) - The EBITDA growth of the Managed Services business is around 20%. The change in business mix can impact quarterly margins, but we continue to deliver higher margins overall, with a PAT margin of around 15.4%.

Q: What is the revenue mix target for Managed Services and Technology Solutions by FY27?

A: Rajiv Kaul (CEO) - We have not provided guidance for FY27. For FY25, we expect a 40% revenue contribution from Managed Services and Technology Solutions, with the current mix at 39%.

Q: Can you provide an update on the retail cash management business and its competitive landscape?

A: Rajiv Kaul (CEO) - Our retail cash management business continues to show strong growth, driven by investments in technology and a strong sales team. We are focusing on expanding the market and creating partnerships with fintech and payment banks.

Q: How do you measure profitability for retail and bank touchpoints?

A: Rajiv Kaul (CEO) - Profitability is difficult to measure by individual line items as resources are fungible. Established businesses have higher profitability, while new high-growth areas may be less profitable initially.

Q: Are there any new partnerships with banks for expanding touchpoints?

A: Pankaj Khandelwal (CFO) - We work with almost every bank in the country. The focus is on expanding the solution set and integrating technology to bring greater efficiency and better risk management.

Q: What is the expected CapEx for FY25 and its allocation?

A: Rajiv Kaul (CEO) - We have guided to a CapEx of INR300 crores for this year, with a significant portion allocated to executing new wins and technology investments.

Q: What is the outlook for the BLA (Brown Label ATM) business?

A: Rajiv Kaul (CEO) - The BLA business is expected to remain around 15% of our overall revenue. We will bid for contracts that offer a good return profile and focus on maintaining a balance between growth and profitability.

Q: Are there any plans to change the company name to reflect the evolving business?

A: Rajiv Kaul (CEO) - We are evaluating how to better communicate our evolving business, which may include a name or positioning change in the future.

Q: What is the expected growth rate for the company's revenue in the coming years?

A: Rajiv Kaul (CEO) - We aim to achieve a revenue growth of 15% to 19% for FY25, with a target revenue range of INR2,600 crores to INR2,700 crores.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.