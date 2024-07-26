AptarGroup Inc (ATR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Pharma Growth and Dividend Increase

Core sales growth of 3% and a 12% rise in adjusted EPS mark a robust quarter for AptarGroup Inc (ATR).

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Core Sales Growth: 3% for the second quarter.
  • Adjusted EPS: $1.37 per share, a 12% increase over the prior year quarter.
  • Dividend Increase: Approximately 10% increase.
  • Pharma Segment Core Sales Growth: 7% in the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $193 million, a 6% increase from the prior year's second quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $75 million, up from $7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Pharma Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 34%, a nearly two-point improvement from the prior year's quarter.
  • Beauty Segment Core Sales: Decreased 1% in the quarter.
  • Beauty Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Approximately 14%, nearly a one-point improvement over the prior year's quarter.
  • Closure Segment Core Sales: Flat compared with the prior year's quarter.
  • Closure Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 16%, flat compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Capital Expenditures: Approximately $68 million in the second quarter.
  • Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Approximately $65 million or 7% of sales.
  • Share Repurchases: About 34,000 shares for approximately $5 million.
  • Leverage Ratio: Approximately 1.3.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) achieved core sales growth of 3% and delivered adjusted EPS of $1.37 per share, a 12% increase over the prior year quarter.
  • The company raised its dividend by approximately 10%, following an almost 8% increase last year.
  • Strong demand for pharma proprietary drug delivery systems, with 7% core sales growth in the quarter.
  • The Beauty segment saw volume increases and improved margins by a full percentage point over the prior year period.
  • AptarGroup Inc (ATR) released its 2023 corporate sustainability and ESG report, highlighting significant progress in sustainability, including being named among America's Climate Leaders by USA Today and one of the world's most sustainable companies by Time Magazine.

Negative Points

  • Sales in the injectables segment declined compared to the prior year quarter as sales normalized following last year's strong second quarter catch-up.
  • The Beauty segment's core sales decreased 1% in the quarter, driven by lower product sales in Europe and lower tooling sales.
  • Closure segment's core sales were flat compared to the prior year's quarter, with volumes only slightly increasing and negatively impacted by the pass-through of lower resin costs.
  • Higher corporate expenses in the quarter, including more than $3 million in expenses for the review of potential acquisition targets.
  • The company anticipates a noisy year for the injectable division, with demand for higher-value products continuing to grow but facing challenges from destocking in some SKUs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There's been a lot of discussion regarding destocking in the injectables market. How much of that is affecting your business relative to the tough comps you spelled out?
A: We did not have a huge COVID boom for our injectable business. We see some destocking in antithrombotics, but the growth of high-value products like GLP-1 offsets this. The noisiness of the quarter is due to last year's catch-up from the ERP implementation. Injectables have grown in unit sales for the first six months and we expect continued growth in the second half.

Q: On pharma, with 7%-plus core sales growth and injectables down, should we expect a reacceleration in growth or sales relative to that 7%? How does that impact margins?
A: We expect continued growth in injectables, which technically means a reacceleration from the decline in Q2. Margins are mix-dependent; proprietary dispensing devices have higher margins than injectables. We also had $3.5 million in non-recurring corporate costs in Q2 that will not repeat in Q3, and we will benefit from the closure of the French plant.

Q: How do you see the Beauty segment unfolding in the back half of the year, especially in North America and Europe?
A: North America shows broad-based recovery, not only in beauty but also in closures, which bodes well for the second half. Europe had significant fragrance launches last year that won't repeat, but comparisons will get easier. We see good growth in Latin America and are cautiously optimistic about China.

Q: How should we think about CapEx over the next few years, especially for pharma?
A: We don't have any major long-term CapEx projects other than increasing capacity for high-performing product lines in pharma. We expect a slight decrease from the high point of $300 million, with continued majority spend on pharma.

Q: You mentioned royalties in pharma. Is this a growing revenue driver?
A: Royalties are part of our ongoing business model for proprietary drug delivery systems. We anticipate continued growth, but we're not prepared to disclose how big it could become.

Q: Can you give an update on your pipeline and where it sits today?
A: The pipeline continues to grow, and we will provide an update at our investor event in October. We see good pipeline inflow across nasal devices, inhalation, injectables, and digital health apps.

Q: Is there anything in the M&A pipeline from a size perspective that's different from what you've done in the past?
A: We prefer bite-size bolt-on acquisitions that come with good management and additional capabilities. We are not fans of large transformative deals, which tend to be riskier.

Q: How is the competitive landscape changing with recent M&A activity in the dispensing market?
A: We don't see a change in the competitive environment. Packaging assets are attractive, especially for PE firms, but we don't see a significant impact on our competitive position.

Q: Should we expect continued increases in earnings throughout the year?
A: We don't guide on the fourth quarter, but the 10% dividend increase signals our confidence in the near-term future. The fourth quarter is always difficult to forecast, but we see a good near-term future.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

