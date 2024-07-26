Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) reported a 6% increase in second-quarter revenues to $2.2 billion compared to the same period in 2023.

The company achieved a 15% year-over-year improvement in EBITDA, reaching $281 million.

Strong demand in international markets and offshore sectors contributed to the revenue growth.

NOV Inc (NOV) completed a $75 million cost reduction initiative, improving EBITDA margins to 12.7%.

The company reported a healthy free cash flow of $350 million, driven by improvements in working capital and profitability.

Negative Points

North American sales saw a modest decline of 1%, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Onshore activity in the US continues to slow due to E&P merger integrations and low natural gas prices.

Certain North American oilfield service customers are facing price pressure as fleet utilizations fall.

Energy equipment revenues in North America declined by 8% year over year.

The company remains cautious about continued headwinds in North America, impacting future growth prospects.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some color around the margin trajectory in backlog and how backlog pricing is trending in real time?

A: Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO: At the bottom of the pandemic, we had some frame agreements that weren't as inflation-protected as we'd hoped. These are becoming less of our revenue stream, and we're bringing in new work at better terms and margins. We expect additional margin expansion as we move through 2025. Our $75 million cost-out initiative is helping, and we have more to come. We're focused on improving margins and return on capital.

Q: What is your typical win rate for FPSO projects, and what is your view on the forecast for FPSOs?

A: Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO: Each FPSO project is a competitive bidding situation, but we usually come in strong with our portfolio of technology. Our wins on purchase orders are typically later in the process, about 6 to 18 months after FID. High utilization of manufacturing plants is becoming an earlier consideration for our customers.

Q: Can you elaborate on the upgrades and changes being made to land rigs, both domestically and internationally?

A: Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO: In North America, the focus is on cost-effective technologies like our NOVOS operating system and robotic systems for the rig floor. Internationally, there's a preference for AC-powered rigs and advanced technologies, driving demand in regions like the Middle East and Latin America.

Q: What are the tailwinds from the organizational-wide resegmentation, and where are we with the $75 million cost-out?

A: Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO: The resegmentation brought in new leaders with fresh perspectives. We're executing the $75 million cost-out plan and identifying additional opportunities, such as centralized manufacturing and supply chain re-engineering. We're also using AI to monitor machine tools and improve efficiency.

Q: What is the outlook for rig reactivation and recertification, and how does offshore rig consolidation impact NOV?

A: Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO: Rig reactivation activity has been strong, with costs per rig going up as more rigs are reactivated. There are still many rigs that could be reactivated, providing opportunities for NOV. Consolidation in the offshore space doesn't significantly impact us as we have strong relationships with all parties.

Q: How should we think about free cash flow generation over the next couple of quarters?

A: Jose Bayardo, CFO: We expect to convert at least 50% of EBITDA to free cash flow for the year. Q3 may see a step-down, but Q4 should be strong. We anticipate continued strong free cash flow generation beyond 2024.

Q: What needs to happen for North American land activity to pick up?

A: Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO: Higher gas prices would help a lot. The North American E&P community is very creative and entrepreneurial, and we expect them to come up with new ways to drive activity. We're also focused on higher levels of automation and digital tools to optimize drilling.

Q: Can you provide a broad outlook for 2025?

A: Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO: We feel good about international and offshore markets, which should lead to better margins and demand in 2025. North America is the wild card, but even a modest uptick in activity could drive additional demand for capital equipment.

