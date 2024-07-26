Jul 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Goncalo Joao Figueira Morais Soares - REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Hi, hello to you all, and welcome to the first-half conference call. I'm standing here in Madalena's place. Madalena, our IR is on maternity leave, and she's now being temporarily substituted by Joao Pedro, whom I think a lot of the analysts have already known. But as always, I'm here, and I'm joined by the rest of the executive team. I'm here with Rodrigo, the CEO; and Joao, the COO, Joao Conceicao.



And so I'll pass it to Rodrigo to make the initial remarks. Thank you.



Rodrigo Costa - REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A - Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Okay, good morning. Thank you, Goncalo. As you can expect, we had another busy quarter. On top of the energy transition challenges and all the regular tasks, we are handling a government transition. New leaders always bring change, and we are going through the process of meeting the new team, share the challenges, listen to