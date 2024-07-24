Vantiva SA (FRA:TNM2) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways and Financial Performance

Discover the significant developments and financial metrics from Vantiva SA's (FRA:TNM2) half-year earnings call.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Decreased by 3.4% to approximately EUR1 billion.
  • Connected Home Revenue: Stable performance.
  • SCS Revenue: Dropped 10.6% to EUR206 million.
  • EBITDA: EUR23 million, down from EUR49 million a year ago.
  • Connected Home EBITDA Margin: 4.2%, down from 7% a year ago.
  • SCS EBITDA: EUR2 million, down from EUR7 million a year ago.
  • Operational Free Cash Flow: Positive EUR30 million, improved from negative EUR74 million in the first half of 2023.
  • Net Result: Negative EUR167 million, improved from negative EUR229 million last year.
  • CapEx: EUR26 million, EUR18 million lower than last year.
  • Net Debt: EUR424 million, up from EUR368 million in 2023.
  • Liquidity Position: EUR105 million, up from EUR66 million last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Vantiva SA (FRA:TNM2, Financial) met all plans and expectations for the first half of 2024.
  • The integration of Home Networks into Vantiva is ahead of schedule, with significant progress in transition service agreements and ERP system migration.
  • Operational free cash flow before interest and tax improved significantly to EUR30 million from minus EUR74 million in the first half of 2023.
  • The company maintained its focus on sustainability, receiving a Platinum rating by EcoVadis for the second year in a row.
  • Vantiva SA (FRA:TNM2) confirmed its full-year guidance with confidence, anticipating a strong recovery in the second half of the year.

Negative Points

  • Revenues decreased by 3.4%, reaching about EUR1 billion, with a notable drop in SCS revenues by 10.6%.
  • EBITDA fell from EUR49 million to EUR23 million, impacted by lower volumes and higher structural costs due to the Home Networks integration.
  • The connected home division faced a low demand period, with service providers minimizing their spending.
  • The DVD business continued its natural decline, although at a slower rate compared to previous years.
  • Net result of the group was negative EUR167 million, an improvement from last year but still a significant loss.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide an update on the restructuring cash costs related to the integration of Home Network?
A: Lars Ihlen, CFO: We have guided that we will be positive in working capital after interest and tax but before restructuring charges. For H1, despite reporting a net free cash flow after interest and tax at minus EUR19 million, when corrected for restructuring costs, we are at plus EUR14 million. This means roughly EUR35 million of restructuring costs have burdened the group result in the first quarter.

Q: What is your view on the timing of the recovery for connected home? Do you still expect a significant recovery starting as soon as H2 2024, or will most of the recovery be in 2025?
A: Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO: We are seeing signs of market recovery already in the second half and into next year. However, due to long lead times for components and production, most of the recovery will be seen in revenues late in the year and into 2025.

Q: Do you expect working capital to contribute positively to free cash flow in H2 like in H1?
A: Lars Ihlen, CFO: We maintain our guidance that we will be positive in working capital after interest and tax but before restructuring charges. While we do not expect the same level of positive improvements in working capital as seen in H1, we do not anticipate it to be materially worse in the second half.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance of the connected home division?
A: Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO: Revenue was almost flat with a significant decline in broadband business, offset by strong growth in the video area. EBITDA decreased from EUR56 million to EUR33 million due to additional cost structure from Home Networks. We forecast a significant improvement in the second half based on higher revenues and a better cost structure from transformation plans.

Q: How is the integration of Home Networks progressing?
A: Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO: The integration is ahead of schedule on many fronts. Transition service agreements are almost finished, ERP systems migration is complete, and consolidation of sites and headcount reductions will be achieved by year-end. This integration has received positive feedback from customers, and we have no commercial dyssynergies.

Q: What are the key figures for the first half of 2024?
A: Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO: Revenues decreased by 3.4% to about EUR1 billion. Connected home had stable revenue performance, while SCS revenues dropped 10.6% to EUR206 million. EBITDA was EUR23 million, down from EUR49 million a year ago. Operational free cash flow before interest and tax was positive at EUR30 million, a significant improvement from minus EUR74 million in H1 2023.

Q: What are the main financial indicators compared to H1 last year?
A: Lars Ihlen, CFO: EBITDA was down by EUR26 million due to lower activity and duplications in cost structure. D&A and reserves increased by EUR6 million. EBIT for the semester was minus EUR98 million versus a negative EUR150 million last year. The net result of the group was minus EUR167 million versus a negative EUR229 million last year.

Q: Can you explain the improvement in free cash flow this year?
A: Lars Ihlen, CFO: Last year, the cash burn was EUR74 million. This year, despite a negative change in EBITDA of EUR26 million, lower CapEx of EUR18 million and a working capital improvement of EUR144 million resulted in a positive free cash flow before interest and tax of EUR30 million.

Q: What is the liquidity position at the end of H1?
A: Lars Ihlen, CFO: We ended with cash on hand at EUR39 million and an unused credit line with Wells Fargo for EUR66 million, giving a total liquidity of EUR105 million compared to EUR66 million last year. Including operational leases, total debt reached EUR516 million, with a net debt of EUR477 million.

Q: What are the future expectations for the connected home division?
A: Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO: We expect a significant improvement in the second half based on higher revenues and a better cost structure from transformation plans. We are also seeing market recovery signs, which will positively impact revenues late in the year and into 2025.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.