Q2 2024 CTO Realty Growth Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CTO Realty Growth second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, John Albright, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



John Albright - CTO Realty Growth Inc(Pre-merger)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the CTO Realty Growth second quarter 2024 operating results conference call. I'm pleased to have Philip Mays, our new Chief Financial Officer, joining me this morning.



Before we begin, I'll turn it over to Phil to provide the customary disclosures regarding today's call. Phil?



Philip Mays - CTO Realty Growth Inc(Pre-merger)-SVP - CFO & Treasurer



Thanks, John. I would like to remind everyone that many of