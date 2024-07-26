Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 2.1% year-on-year to EUR 57.6 million.

Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 12.9% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Successful integration of the US acquisition, contributing EUR 9 million to Q2 revenue.

Strong cash position with interest-bearing net debt on the negative side.

Continued investment in facilities and technology, including new machinery in Slovakia and upgrades in the UK.

Negative Points

Operating profit margin decreased from 13.3% to 11.77% year-on-year.

Inventory levels remain high at EUR 69.2 million, despite a reduction from the previous year.

Dependence on the largest customer, with destocking exercises impacting revenue.

Organic growth excluding the largest customer and acquisition impact is relatively flat.

Challenges in the renewable industry affecting the end market revenue of the largest customer.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How big an impact did the destocking exercise have on Q2 revenue, and what will be the impact in Q3?

A: The volumes are starting to slowly pick up. Compared to Q4 and Q1 this year, the volumes with the biggest customer have turned to a growth track. We expect the growth to continue in the second half, exceeding the first half.

Q: What was the organic growth in Q2? Can you elaborate more on your organic growth?

A: Excluding the EUR9 million impact from the acquisition, the organic growth would be close to stable. If we exclude the biggest customer and inorganic growth, there would be a slight growth.

Q: What is the current utilization rate in India, and do you have capacity for other customers?

A: We still have capacity in our European factories and the new factory in India. We always maintain some excess capacity to offer to existing and new customers.

Q: What is the M&A firepower you can use for a possible acquisition, and do you have an ROI target for acquisitions?

A: We look at various factors, focusing on acquiring well-performing businesses with a strong cultural fit. The key is to find businesses with qualified people and a culture that aligns with Incap's values.

Q: Are there any plans to expand into the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia or the Emirates?

A: While our main focus is currently on Europe, the U.S., and Asia Pacific, we are not ruling out opportunities in the Middle East or North Africa if a good case arises.

Q: What explains your relative strength versus other EMS companies, as your organic growth excluding the largest customer is much better?

A: Our decentralized organization allows dedicated teams to take ownership of customers, leading to high service levels and motivated employees. We also operate efficiently with minimal overhead, contributing to better profitability.

Q: Can you quantify the revenue growth range for the higher guidance?

A: Higher means around 20%.

Q: Should we interpret the higher volumes in the second half as an improving EBIT margin?

A: Higher volumes generally mean better allocation of fixed costs, leading to improved EBIT numbers. However, it also depends on the product mix.

Q: Can you elaborate on new customer acquisition, increasing sales to existing ones, and cross-selling opportunities?

A: We focus on developing existing accounts and acquiring new customers. The US acquisition has contributed to good opportunities for cross-selling and new business with existing customers.

