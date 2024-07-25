Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Stable Asset Quality

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) reports first quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in nearly two years, with net interest margin holding steady and superb asset quality.

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Interest Margin: Held flat at 2.24%.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased by 1.5%.
  • Loan Portfolio Yield: Increased 12 basis points to 5.50%.
  • Securities Portfolio Yield: Increased 14 basis points to 4.94%.
  • Deposit Costs: Increased by 14 basis points.
  • Revenue Growth: First quarter-over-quarter growth in nearly two years.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased due to a $320,000 gain on the sale of securities.
  • Expenses: Increased by 2% in the second quarter.
  • Core Deposits: Down $53 million in the second quarter.
  • Total Deposits: Up 5.3% annualized year-to-date.
  • Loan Growth: Moderated to 1.7% annualized in the second quarter; 4.1% annualized year-to-date.
  • Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Just under 100%.
  • Nonperforming Assets: 0.01% of assets.
  • Provision for Loan Losses: $600,000 in the second quarter.
  • CET1 Ratio: Increased from 9.21% to 9.41%.
  • Share Repurchases: 253,000 shares at $11.48 per share, totaling $2.9 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Stabilized net interest margin at 2.24%, halting previous compression trends.
  • Return to revenue growth driven by higher net interest income and loan fees.
  • Continued superb asset quality with no net charge-offs and very low levels of nonperforming assets.
  • Tangible book value per share growth for 30 consecutive quarters, up 9.8% annualized from the first quarter.
  • Recognition as a top workplace by the Star Tribune for the 5th year in a row, highlighting strong corporate culture.

Negative Points

  • Loan and deposit growth were more muted in the second quarter due to higher levels of payoffs and seasonal factors.
  • Continued deposit pricing pressures, with deposit costs increasing by 14 basis points in the second quarter.
  • Elevated payoffs, which increased nearly $50 million from last quarter, contributing to slower loan growth.
  • Potential headwinds from anticipated higher levels of loan payoffs in the back half of the year.
  • Ongoing pressure on businesses from the higher interest rate environment, with expectations of some credit normalization over time.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your asset quality remains pristine, but we've heard regulators are increasing capital requirements for CRE-heavy banks. Can you discuss your relationship with regulators and their understanding of your business model?
A: We've maintained the same platform since 2005 and have ongoing conversations with our regulators. They are comfortable with our enterprise risk management and how we monitor concentrations. Our concentrations have come down, but this was not a regulatory requirement. We have an exam in August and expect it to be business as usual.

Q: Can you update us on your appetite for share repurchases given the pricing has firmed up above tangible book value?
A: We consider various factors, including share price, future growth opportunities, and market conditions. We are pleased with our activity over the last three quarters, given the blended cost of repurchases. We will continue to evaluate this on an ongoing basis.

Q: Do you have spot rates for both deposit costs and the margin at quarter end to give us a sense of trends?
A: June's net interest margin was 2.20%, and spot rates for deposits were 3.50%.

Q: Can you discuss the acceleration of loan yields and whether this is more timing-related?
A: Strong growth in the back half of the first quarter propelled loan yields in the second quarter. Payoffs, which allow us to recycle cash into higher-yielding loans, also contributed. We expect loan yield growth to be driven by overall growth and payoff activity.

Q: How do you feel about deposit gathering in the second half of the year given the seasonality?
A: Q2 tends to be a low point for deposits due to tax season and cyclicality. We feel good about new client acquisitions and recent hires, which should drive pipeline growth. We expect deposit inflows and outflows to continue over the long term.

Q: Can you provide an update on M&A activity and recent conversations?
A: We continue to have conversations with local banks, and some have gone well. While M&A activity is heating up nationally, it remains slow in the Twin Cities. We will continue to stay in front of potential targets.

Q: How do the CDs maturing in Q3 and Q4 compare to current replacement rates?
A: We've shortened the maturity of CDs in anticipation of potential rate cuts. The 12-month CD rate has decreased from 5.25% to the low 5%. We also have optionality with brokered CDs, allowing us to call and reissue them as needed.

Q: Were the elevated payoffs in the quarter as expected, and what visibility do you have into future payoffs?
A: We anticipated some increase in payoffs due to rate drops at the end of last year. Payoffs have continued into Q3, and we expect this trend to persist. This allows us to recycle cash into new, higher-yielding transactions, benefiting loan yields and fees.

Q: The securities yields on the taxable portfolio increased nicely last quarter. Any repositioning of note?
A: No significant repositioning, just active portfolio management. We sold some floating-rate securities and reoriented the portfolio in line with the rest of the balance sheet.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.