Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF, Financial) reported a strong quarter with a 60% increase in commercial loan originations and a record $744 million late-stage pipeline entering Q3.

The company saw low single-digit loan growth at 2.4% annualized and expects production to increase in Q3, boosting net interest income and net interest margin.

Non-interest income improved with increased performance in wealth management fees, service charges on deposits, and insurance agency revenue.

Adjusted non-interest expenses have declined sequentially for the past four quarters, approximately $9 million per quarter lower than a year ago.

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF) maintained strong asset quality with nonperforming loans declining by $17 million and an ACL of $142 million, positioning it strongly among peers.

Negative Points

Net interest income declined modestly during the quarter due to higher deposit costs and growth in deposit balances.

Core net interest margin contracted by 4 basis points to 2.87%.

Charge-offs were slightly higher this quarter at approximately 40 basis points annualized, mainly due to a limited number of loans.

The cost of deposits increased to 2.31%, with the exit rate flat month-over-month at 2.33%.

Classified and criticized loans increased slightly from the prior quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Great to see the inflection in loan growth. Given the increase in pipeline, it seems like this trajectory is structurally improving. Is the majority of it from new hires hitting stride? How is demand broadly from your perspective? Where are you seeing the most growth opportunities today?

A: Yes, the bulk of the growth is from new customer relationships and prospects, primarily due to investments in talent over the last 24 months. Demand from current customers remains light, but we are gaining market share from large regional banks. The team built is first class, and we are very encouraged about where we are headed. (Chuck Shaffer, CEO)

Q: How do you think about the size of the balance sheet? Would you expect to reduce some wholesale funding and borrowings first, and use securities cash flows to fund growth with the balance sheet remaining relatively stable?

A: We expect the balance sheet to grow at the pace of deposit growth, which may be in the low single digits. We want to grow the balance sheet from here, with a focus on deposit growth and stabilizing deposit costs. (Michael Young, EVP, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations)

Q: Given the move in rates, how do you think about balance sheet optimization opportunities? Any interest in loan sales or other strategies?

A: We maintain high levels of capital for flexibility in turbulent times. There are opportunities with rate volatility for small portfolio restructurings and other optimizations. We are disciplined around the earned back and focused on long-term shareholder value. (Michael Young, EVP, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations)

Q: How does the mix of the loan pipeline compare to historical levels? Is it more weighted to C&I than in the past?

A: The pipeline is more weighted towards C&I, with lower funding levels than historically. We are bringing on new customer relationships with deposits and full relationships, which will take 12 to 18 months to fund up. The momentum is very strong. (Chuck Shaffer, CEO)

Q: On the deposit costs, it was great to see the month-over-month trends. Do you think this trend can persist?

A: We have taken back book repricing actions, leading to stability in deposit costs. We expect slight increases in deposit costs going forward but at a much lower pace than loan yields, leading to margin expansion in the back half. (Michael Young, EVP, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations)

Q: What magnitude of margin NII expansion are you expecting in the back half of this year?

A: It depends on the interest rate outlook. We are modeling for a November rate cut. The balance sheet is slightly liability sensitive but close to neutral. The pace of loan growth versus DDA balances will drive the margin expansion. (Michael Young, EVP, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations)

Q: With the increase in net charge-offs, could you remind us what those credits are and were they legacy Seacoast or acquired credit?

A: Charge-offs reflect previously reserved balances, primarily from acquired portfolios in runoff mode and a small number of other specific reserves. We expect normalized charge-offs to be around 25 basis points. (Tracey Dexter, CFO)

Q: Is it fair to assume that the reserve will continue to march lower given how high it is?

A: Each quarter, we assess the allowance based on current credit conditions and expected economic conditions. If the economic outlook improves, we may end up with a lower coverage level than today. (Tracey Dexter, CFO)

Q: Do you think the loan-to-deposit ratio could move back to 85% and lever the balance sheet more over time?

A: We maintain a conservative stance on capital and liquidity. With building lending momentum, we expect loan growth to outpace deposit growth, helping to re-lever the balance sheet and build earnings momentum. (Michael Young, EVP, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations)

Q: Are M&A conversations picking up given the higher stock price and market trends? How do you think about capital priorities today?

A: Higher stock prices and multiples indicate more opportunities for M&A. However, we are very encouraged by our organic growth story and would only consider deals that make significant economic sense. (Chuck Shaffer, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.