Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Southern Cross can Q1 FY 25 Conference Call hosted by Antique Stock. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing star, then zero on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Mahavir, Nick Stock Broking.



Manish Mahawar - Antique Stock Broking Limited - Analyst



Thank you, and over to you, sir, thank you. On behalf of Antique Stockbroking, warm welcome to all the participants on the 1Q FY 20 earnings call of Charter token. Today, we have Mr. Harvey Wagner, CFO and Managing Director, Mr. Sandeep Mandalay, CFO, and Mr. Dennis Sharp.



Yes, finance on the call. Without any delay, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Wagner for opening remarks post which we'll open the floor for Q&A and to anybody with alumina.



