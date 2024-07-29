On July 29, 2024, Oil States International Inc (OIS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a provider of manufactured products and services to the energy, industrial, and military sectors, reported a net income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million on revenues of $186.4 million.

Company Overview

Oil States International Inc is a provider of manufactured products and services to the energy, industrial, and military sectors. The company's offerings include engineered capital equipment and products consumed in the drilling, well construction, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through three business segments: Offshore/Manufactured Products, Well Site Services, and Downhole Technologies, with the majority of its revenue derived from Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Performance Highlights

Oil States International Inc reported consolidated revenues of $186.4 million, an 11% increase from the previous quarter's $167.3 million and a 2% increase year-over-year. The company's net income of $1.3 million marks a significant improvement from the net loss of $13.4 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted net income, excluding charges and credits, was $4.4 million, or $0.07 per share.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Revenues $186.4 million $167.3 million $183.5 million Net Income (Loss) $1.3 million $(13.4) million $0.6 million Adjusted EBITDA $21.3 million $15.5 million $19.0 million

Segment Performance

The Offshore Manufactured Products segment reported revenues of $101.6 million, a 17% increase from Q1 2024, and an operating income of $14.4 million. The Well Site Services segment saw a slight decline in revenues to $46.4 million but improved its adjusted segment EBITDA by 30% to $8.5 million. The Downhole Technologies segment reported revenues of $38.4 million, a 16% increase from Q1 2024, and an adjusted segment EBITDA of $3.1 million.

Financial Achievements

Oil States International Inc's financial achievements include receiving $10.3 million in cash proceeds from the sale of a previously idled facility and purchasing $11.5 million principal amount of its 4.75% convertible senior notes at a discount. The company also repurchased $2.4 million of its common stock.

"Our second quarter consolidated revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% and 38% sequentially – driven by higher project-related activity within our Offshore Manufactured Products segment," stated Cindy B. Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Key details from the income statement include product revenues of $108.6 million and service revenues of $77.8 million. The balance sheet shows total assets of $1.001 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $25.2 million. The company reported total liabilities of $310.8 million and stockholders' equity of $690.4 million.

Analysis

Oil States International Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates a strong recovery from the previous quarter, driven primarily by the Offshore Manufactured Products segment. The company's ability to increase revenues and adjusted EBITDA sequentially is a positive indicator for value investors. However, challenges remain in the Well Site Services segment, which saw a decline in revenues due to lower activity and the exit of underperforming operations.

Overall, Oil States International Inc's strategic focus on improving operations, reducing debt, and returning cash to stockholders positions the company well for future growth in the energy sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oil States International Inc for further details.