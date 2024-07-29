Oil States International Inc (OIS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.02, Revenue of $186.4 Million, Beats Estimates

Sequential Growth Driven by Offshore Manufactured Products Segment

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, for Q2 2024, including charges and credits totaling $3.9 million.
  • Revenue: Achieved consolidated revenues of $186.4 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $179.63 million and marking an 11% sequential increase.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 38% sequentially to $21.3 million, reflecting higher project-related activity within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment.
  • Segment Performance: Offshore Manufactured Products segment revenues rose 17% sequentially to $101.6 million, with Adjusted Segment EBITDA up 27% to $20.1 million.
  • Cash Flow and Debt Management: Generated $10.2 million in cash flows from operations and repurchased $11.5 million principal amount of 4.75% convertible senior notes at a discount.
  • Stock Repurchase: Acquired $2.4 million of common stock, with $15.8 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization extending through February 2025.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Oil States International Inc (OIS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a provider of manufactured products and services to the energy, industrial, and military sectors, reported a net income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million on revenues of $186.4 million.

1817885575131328512.png

Company Overview

Oil States International Inc is a provider of manufactured products and services to the energy, industrial, and military sectors. The company's offerings include engineered capital equipment and products consumed in the drilling, well construction, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through three business segments: Offshore/Manufactured Products, Well Site Services, and Downhole Technologies, with the majority of its revenue derived from Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Performance Highlights

Oil States International Inc reported consolidated revenues of $186.4 million, an 11% increase from the previous quarter's $167.3 million and a 2% increase year-over-year. The company's net income of $1.3 million marks a significant improvement from the net loss of $13.4 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted net income, excluding charges and credits, was $4.4 million, or $0.07 per share.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $186.4 million $167.3 million $183.5 million
Net Income (Loss) $1.3 million $(13.4) million $0.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA $21.3 million $15.5 million $19.0 million

Segment Performance

The Offshore Manufactured Products segment reported revenues of $101.6 million, a 17% increase from Q1 2024, and an operating income of $14.4 million. The Well Site Services segment saw a slight decline in revenues to $46.4 million but improved its adjusted segment EBITDA by 30% to $8.5 million. The Downhole Technologies segment reported revenues of $38.4 million, a 16% increase from Q1 2024, and an adjusted segment EBITDA of $3.1 million.

Financial Achievements

Oil States International Inc's financial achievements include receiving $10.3 million in cash proceeds from the sale of a previously idled facility and purchasing $11.5 million principal amount of its 4.75% convertible senior notes at a discount. The company also repurchased $2.4 million of its common stock.

"Our second quarter consolidated revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% and 38% sequentially – driven by higher project-related activity within our Offshore Manufactured Products segment," stated Cindy B. Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Key details from the income statement include product revenues of $108.6 million and service revenues of $77.8 million. The balance sheet shows total assets of $1.001 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $25.2 million. The company reported total liabilities of $310.8 million and stockholders' equity of $690.4 million.

Analysis

Oil States International Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates a strong recovery from the previous quarter, driven primarily by the Offshore Manufactured Products segment. The company's ability to increase revenues and adjusted EBITDA sequentially is a positive indicator for value investors. However, challenges remain in the Well Site Services segment, which saw a decline in revenues due to lower activity and the exit of underperforming operations.

Overall, Oil States International Inc's strategic focus on improving operations, reducing debt, and returning cash to stockholders positions the company well for future growth in the energy sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oil States International Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.