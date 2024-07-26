Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV (BWMX, Financial) achieved 5.3% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2024.

Jafra US recorded its first year-over-year revenue increase since its acquisition in 2022.

The company maintained an 8% growth in net revenue for the first half of 2024.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV (BWMX) has paid 18 consecutive quarterly dividends, representing a yield of 10.7%.

Jafra Mexico achieved 8.7% revenue growth in Q2 2024, driven by robust performance across all categories.

Negative Points

Global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions have increased container prices by 11.6% on average during Q2 2024.

The peso depreciated by 7.5% in June, adding to market volatility.

Import taxes on 116 SKUs averaging a 17% increase have pressured profitability.

The associate base experienced a slight decline, prompting the need for target incentives for recruitment and retention.

Consolidated gross margin contracted by 103 basis points due to a less favorable product mix, higher freight costs, new import taxes, and peso depreciation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Hi, good morning. I wanted to ask about the product availability at Betterware. Have you been able to catch up with those products as you move through the third quarter? And how long do you think it will take to get back on track with having the inventory to meet the demand?

A: Hi, Christina, this is Andres. The temporary sellout was a temporary issue during the second quarter due to higher-than-expected demand for some innovations. We have resolved this and do not expect it to impact us from the third quarter onward.

Q: On Betterware's profitability side, it seems like the higher ocean freight costs and import taxes will recur in the back half. What gives you confidence that the EBITDA margin for Betterware can increase to 26% in the second half versus what you did in the first half?

A: We have taken three steps to compensate for higher import taxes and freight costs: negotiating better costs with suppliers, adjusting prices on certain items, and optimizing our expense structure. We believe these measures will help maintain our strong EBITDA margin.

Q: Can you talk in more detail about the innovation pipeline for Jafra Mexico in the back half and any specific product categories that will benefit more than others?

A: We have a strong pipeline across all categories. Notably, we launched Jafra Biolab, a dermo-cosmetics line in skincare, which we believe will be impactful in both Mexico and the US. We are also continuing to launch new products in fragrances, color, and body care.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges posed by global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions affecting shipping costs?

A: We have negotiated better costs with suppliers due to lower demand in China and adjusted prices on certain items. Additionally, we are optimizing our expense structure to maintain profitability despite these challenges.

Q: What are your expectations for Jafra US, given its recent growth?

A: Jafra US achieved year-over-year growth for the first time since the acquisition, driven by an expanding associate base. We expect this base to be the primary growth driver, supported by a newly designed catalog and the rollout of the Shopify Plus platform.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial impact of the sale of Jafra Mexico's former offices?

A: The sale will result in an additional MXN34.1 million in cash flow for Q3 2024, with MXN350 million to be collected over the next three years. We also plan to sell another property valued between MXN40 million and MXN50 million, with proceeds allocated to servicing BeFra's outstanding debt.

Q: How do you plan to sustain growth and profitability in the face of market volatility?

A: We are focused on product innovation, enhancing demand forecasting, and improving pricing structures. Additionally, strategic initiatives like the acquisition of Jafra and optimizing our expense structure will help us navigate market challenges and sustain growth.

Q: What are your full-year 2024 guidance expectations?

A: We expect consolidated net revenue growth between 6.1% and 10.7% and EBITDA growth between 6.6% and 13.9%. We remain confident in our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value over the long term.

