Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF, Financial) expects to reach its USD 600 million net debt target in the third quarter of 2024.

The company announced an inaugural quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, highlighting its maturation as a senior Canadian oil producer.

MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) recorded $354 million of adjusted funds flow in the second quarter, generating $231 million of free cash flow.

The startup of the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline has improved market access and is expected to lead to narrower and less volatile Canadian heavy oil differentials.

Bitumen production for the quarter averaged approximately 100,500 barrels per day, representing a 17% increase over the second quarter of 2023.

Negative Points

The wildfire situation required the proactive evacuation of non-essential personnel, although production remained steady.

The company faces ongoing risks from wildfires, which could impact operations in the future.

Differentials for Western Canadian Select (WCS) have widened slightly due to unplanned outages and increased availability of Mexican crude in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The base dividend has been set conservatively, and there is no immediate plan to compete on dividend yield against peers or other industries.

The company anticipates higher production volumes in the second half of 2024, which could lead to increased operational challenges and costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the cadence of your capital investment for 2025 and 2026?

A: Darlene Gates, Chief Operating Officer: We are focusing on moderate growth of 3% to 5% per year. Capital investments will range between $550 million to $650 million annually over the next several years to deliver this growth.

Q: Have the WCS spreads surprised you with how wide they are? What do you think the path might be around spreads, particularly as we get into the autumn timeframe?

A: Erik Alson, Senior Vice President of Marketing: Q3 differentials have widened slightly due to available inventory and unplanned outages. We expect differentials to range between minus $10 to minus $15.

Q: What is the game plan for the base dividend, and is the plan to grow it over time?

A: Ryan Kubik, Chief Financial Officer: The base dividend is set conservatively. The plan is to grow it over time as we grow production and buy back shares. We emphasize delivering 100% free cash flow returns to shareholders.

Q: Should we assume turnarounds in 2025 and 2026 will look more like they have historically?

A: Darlene Gates, Chief Operating Officer: We are optimizing turnarounds to potentially move from every three years to every four years. More details will be provided by year-end.

Q: Can you talk about the development of the third processing train and other economic growth projects?

A: Darlene Gates, Chief Operating Officer: The third processing train and steam system upgrades will increase production to 125,000 to 135,000 barrels per day. The skim tank will optimize turnarounds and improve scheduling efficiency.

Q: What is the ultimate capability of the asset, and how large can it get over the long term?

A: Darlene Gates, Chief Operating Officer: The facility can reach 125,000 to 135,000 barrels per day with current optimizations. Further optimizations could increase capacity to 145,000 to 150,000 barrels per day.

Q: Is the near-term risk from wildfires completely gone, and is there lower risk for future wildfires?

A: Darlene Gates, Chief Operating Officer: Firebreaks and mitigations have been effective. While we will continue to monitor for wildfires, we are confident in the safety of our operations and have started to bring personnel back.

Q: How has the ability to gain access to certain markets evolved with TMX stabilizing?

A: Erik Alson, Senior Vice President of Marketing: TMX has performed well, providing access to international markets. We continue to see significant value from international sales and expect demand to grow.

Q: Do you foresee the necessity for a significant issuer bid for share buybacks, or will you continue through an NCIB?

A: Ryan Kubik, Chief Financial Officer: We will continue to use the NCIB program. If we generate excess cash beyond the NCIB limit, we may consider an SIB program.

Q: Is the intention to get the 2027 bonds down to zero before flipping to 100% returns of capital?

A: Ryan Kubik, Chief Financial Officer: Yes, we intend to fully repay the 2027 bonds by Q3, providing a liquidity runway out to 2029.

